ASK OUR EXPERTS

Choose Topic
Using 0 of 1024 Possible characters
Home »  Living Healthy »  Hate Running? Try This No Equipment Cardio Workout At Home

Hate Running? Try This No Equipment Cardio Workout At Home

Fitness trainer Kayla Itsines is here with some cardio exercises. If you don't like running, perform this workout at home.
  By: DoctorNDTV  Updated: Oct 15, 2021 05:40 IST
3-Min Read
Hate Running? Try This No Equipment Cardio Workout At Home

Cardio exercises can help you lose weight, boost heart health, promote bone health and much more

Running is considered one of the simplest and most effective cardio exercises. Right? Well, fitness trainer Kayla Itsines has some different thoughts on this. She doesn't like to run. Why? Because Kayle doesn't “find it relaxing”. Can't believe it, right? Us neither. Now, are you are the one who doesn't feel like going for a run? Or is the weather in your area not suitable for a cardio session? If yes, then the latest exercise routine by Kayle is your stop. Kayle calls it “an alternative for your cardio session”.  She also stated that you won't need any props or equipment to perform this set of exercises. You can do it at home, at the gym or at any other place of your choice.

Ultimate cardio workout to burn calories


RELATED STORIES
related

Fasting For Weight Loss? Follow These Expert Tips While Fasting To Lose Weight In A Healthy Way

Weight loss: Fasting can help you improve overall health and result in weight loss. Here's how explains lifestyle coach Luke Coutinho.

related

Study Analyses Pros, Cons Of Common Weight-Loss Surgeries

The study reveals that the most common weight-loss surgeries, sleeve gastrectomy is safer than gastric bypass.

Kayle added that those who are opting for this routine must perform each exercise for 30 seconds. And, the number of laps? Three, suggested the fitness trainer. 

Kayla performed the following exercises in the video:

1) Criss Cross

2) High Knees

3)  Pop Squat & Twist

4) Mountain Climbers

5) Half Burpee

6) Ab Bikes

7) REST  

Take a look at Kayla's video here:

So, now when you don't want to go for a run, try the latest cardio routine at your home.


Promoted
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.

COMMENT

DoctorNDTV is the one stop site for all your health needs providing the most credible health information, health news and tips with expert advice on healthy living, diet plans, informative videos etc. You can get the most relevant and accurate info you need about health problems like diabetes, cancer, pregnancy, HIV and AIDS, weight loss and many other lifestyle diseases. We have a panel of over 350 experts who help us develop content by giving their valuable inputs and bringing to us the latest in the world of healthcare.

Web Stories
Beat Water Retention- 10 Hacks
Vegan Protein Sources
5 Ways To Have Bananas This Summer
Tips To Fix Your Sleep Cycle
Hydrating Summer Drinks
Health Tips To Get Summer Ready
Hypertension: Foods & Drinks To Avoid
Routine Health Checks Women Must Do
International Women's Day Special
Signs You Are Not Eating Enough Protein

................... Advertisement ...................

Sponsored sponsored

COVID-19 And Heart Patients - FAQs By Dr Naresh Trehan

 

Home Remedies

Oily Skin During Monsoon? Expert Remedies On How To Deep Cleanse Your Face
Oily Skin During Monsoon? Expert Remedies On How To Deep Cleanse Your Face

FAQ

Read More»

ASK OUR EXPERTS

Using 0 of 1024 Possible characters
Choose Topic

Trending Topics

LATEST STORIES

More »

Breakthrough Study Finds Association Between Fish Oil Supplements, Heart Rhythm Disorder

Researchers Find Casual Link Between Cardiovascular Health And Coffee Consumption

Once-A-Week Insulin Treatment Could Be Highly Beneficial For Diabetes Patients: Study

To Avoid Heart Attack, Stroke; Heart Patients Advised To Move More

Heavy Energy Drink Consumption Linked To Heart Failure In A Young Man

................... Advertisement ...................

-------------------------------- Advertisement -----------------------------------
Trending Diseases