Hate Running? Try This No Equipment Cardio Workout At Home
Fitness trainer Kayla Itsines is here with some cardio exercises. If you don't like running, perform this workout at home.
Cardio exercises can help you lose weight, boost heart health, promote bone health and much more
Running is considered one of the simplest and most effective cardio exercises. Right? Well, fitness trainer Kayla Itsines has some different thoughts on this. She doesn't like to run. Why? Because Kayle doesn't “find it relaxing”. Can't believe it, right? Us neither. Now, are you are the one who doesn't feel like going for a run? Or is the weather in your area not suitable for a cardio session? If yes, then the latest exercise routine by Kayle is your stop. Kayle calls it “an alternative for your cardio session”. She also stated that you won't need any props or equipment to perform this set of exercises. You can do it at home, at the gym or at any other place of your choice.
Ultimate cardio workout to burn calories
Kayle added that those who are opting for this routine must perform each exercise for 30 seconds. And, the number of laps? Three, suggested the fitness trainer.
Kayla performed the following exercises in the video:
1) Criss Cross
2) High Knees
3) Pop Squat & Twist
4) Mountain Climbers
5) Half Burpee
6) Ab Bikes
7) REST
Take a look at Kayla's video here:
So, now when you don't want to go for a run, try the latest cardio routine at your home.
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.
DoctorNDTV is the one stop site for all your health needs providing the most credible health information, health news and tips with expert advice on healthy living, diet plans, informative videos etc. You can get the most relevant and accurate info you need about health problems like diabetes, cancer, pregnancy, HIV and AIDS, weight loss and many other lifestyle diseases. We have a panel of over 350 experts who help us develop content by giving their valuable inputs and bringing to us the latest in the world of healthcare.