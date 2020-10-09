Weight Loss: 5 Eating Habits That Do More Harm Than Good
Weight loss: From unhealthy snacking to not drinking enough water, here are the eating habits you need quit as soon as possible!
Weight loss: Avoid keeping long gaps between meals
HIGHLIGHTS
- Avoid overeating and practice portion control
- Drink sufficiet to keep you hydrated throughout the day
- Eat right foods during eating phase of intermittent fasting
Weight loss: As we have mentioned several times before, you need to focus on how you eat, over and above focusing on what you eat. Your eating pattern, which includes the time of your meals, the gap between meals, your snacking pattern, portion size and behaviour towards food are all important determining factors for your health, weight and fitness goals. In this article, we are going to talk about eating patterns that you need to quit, for good. Keep reading to know about them.
Weight loss: Eating patterns you need to give up right now
You may be not be aware that some of these eating patterns may actually by ruining your diet or weight loss regime. Here are some of them:
1. Overeating: Just because you are eating healthy food like oats, salad or fruits, doesn't mean that you overeat them. Portion control is the key, especially if you are trying to lose weight. According to nutritionist Ishi Khosla, you must eat till you are 80% full.
2. Keeping long gaps between meals: Believe it or not, keeping long gaps between meals, to eat less or reduce your calorie intake, can do more harm than good. It can cause acidity, bloating and may increase risk of overeating. Celebrity nutritionist Rujuta Diwekar is of the opinion that you must consume small and frequent meals. Eating in this way will leave no room for cravings and untimely hunger.
3. Drinking water only when thirsty: Now this is something many people end up doing. Firstly, develop the habit of drinking water. Secondly, drink enough water that your pee is pale or nearly colourless. Staying hydrated by drinking sufficient water is important for your weight, digestion, blood pressure and even energy levels. Make it a point to drink 2-3 litres of water every day.
4. Fasting and not eating right: This is for people who are following intermittent fasting. During the eating phase of this diet, you need to not overeat and not consume junk, processed or packaged food either. Also, you need to ensure that you consume a nourishing and filling diet during the eating phase. Otherwise, it can lead to nutritional deficiencies and an increase in cravings.
5. Unhealthy snacking: What you eat for snacks is an important determinant. Snack right by eating healthy foods, at the right time, and in the right portion size. Nuts and seeds, roasted black chana, ghee-roasted makhanas, roasted chickpeas, etc make for healthy, protein-rich snacks. Eat a handful of them an hour before your main meals. Make sure that you don't end up missing your main meals because of snacks.
For weight loss, better strength, stamina and fitness, these eating patterns can be a deterrent. Quit them today!
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.
