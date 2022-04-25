Weaning 101: What To Keep In Mind While Introducing Food To Your Baby
Nutritionist Lovneet Batra has shared a video listing foods to avoid and introduce during the weaning phase
Weaning is a vital process in which your baby transitions from breastmilk or formula to food
Weaning is the process in which babies who have thus far been dependent on milk began to transition to consuming solid foods. During this phase, it is important to understand what types of food can be introduced to the child and what one should avoid giving the infant. This can, no doubt, be an arduous task given the wide range of ingredients that one may feel is safe for the child. But to make things easier for new mothers, nutritionist Lovneet Batra shares a video regarding the do's and dont's during the weaning phase. Sharing the video, the expert says, “As a new mom, it can be confusing once your baby is six months old, which foods to introduce. So, I thought I would share a list of foods you can introduce as weaning foods for your baby.”
In the video, Lovneet Batra explained, “Weaning is a vital process in which your baby transitions from breastmilk or formula to food. This process is often recommended when the baby is six months old because babies, at this age, begin to need extra nutrients not found in milk.”
As per Lovneet Batra, the appropriate first foods include rice water, yellow moong dal water, pumpkin/potato puree and apple/pear sauce.
In addition to this, the nutritionist also lists the foods to avoid and gives reasons behind abstaining from them. For instance, soft runny eggs must be avoided as they “may contain Salmonella bacteria, which can make your baby ill”. Salt must be avoided since “the baby's kidneys cannot process salt yet,” she adds.
She also states that sugar can encourage your child to develop a sweet tooth and therefore must be avoided. Honey must be avoided at least till the baby is one “as it can cause infant botulism in babies.”
Another food to avoid is whole unsoaked nuts, Lovneet Batra says, explaining that they “are a choking hazard and difficult to process.”
Watch the video here:
Loveneet Batra further adds that when introducing new foods, it is more important to keep in mind the number of foods tried and not the amount that is eaten. “So, make sure you are not introducing more than 1 food during a 3-day period (One new food in 3 days),” the expert says.
DoctorNDTV is the one stop site for all your health needs providing the most credible health information, health news and tips with expert advice on healthy living, diet plans, informative videos etc. You can get the most relevant and accurate info you need about health problems like diabetes, cancer, pregnancy, HIV and AIDS, weight loss and many other lifestyle diseases. We have a panel of over 350 experts who help us develop content by giving their valuable inputs and bringing to us the latest in the world of healthcare.