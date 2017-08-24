Want To Reduce Your Cholesterol Levels? Go Vegetarian!
According to a report in the Daily Mail, researchers reviewed close to 50 studies and found out that a vegetarian diet is the best way to reduce your cholesterol.
Consuming green vegetables keeps cholesterol in control.
HIGHLIGHTS
- Eating nuts keeps cholesterol in control
- A vegetarian diet is the best way to lower your cholesterol, says study
- Diet rich in fibre will keep your cholesterol levels under control
Vegetarians are at an advantage as consuming more nuts and green vegetables keeps their cholesterol in control. The food they consume is rich in fibre and protein.
Researchers have told Medical News Today that, "Those [individuals] who have followed vegetarian dietary patterns for longer periods may have healthier body compositions as well as better adherence to a vegetarian diet, both of which may have an effect on blood lipids."
Susan Levin, who is the director of nutrition education at the Physicians Committee for Responsible Medicine in Washington, D.C told Medical News Today that, "The first place to start is by building meals around nutrient-packed, plant-based foods, which fit into nearly every cultural template, taste preference, and budget."
Here are a few facts about cholesterol:
- Cholesterol is considered important for the formation of vitamin D, certain hormones and cell membranes.
- It is a fat like, waxy substance that your liver produces.
- Particles known as lipoproteins assist in transporting cholesterol through your bloodstream.
- There are two types of lipoproteins - Low-density lipoproteins (LDL) and High-density lipoproteins (HDL).
- LDL is associated with serious health problems such as a stroke or a heart attack.
- HDL helps in returning the LDL cholesterol to the liver for complete elimination.
Here are a few changes you can make to your lifestyle to lower your cholesterol levels:
Push out all kinds of fat from your diet
This includes saturated fats, trans fat and dietary cholesterol. While omega 3 fatty acids are good for your heart health, most of the other kinds can wreak havoc with your heart since they are high in cholesterol. So check food labels before buying.
Exercise regularly
Try swimming, running, riding a bike or any other sport. Find an exercise you like so that you can stick to it for long. Exercising is essential to reduce cholesterol ,and this will help you get rid of any excess weight and fat on your body. Losing even 5-10% of your body weight by taking stairs instead of elevator will drastically reduce your cholesterol.
Resort to high-fibre foods
Soluble fibre in particular is helpful in lowering bad cholesterol levels. So, include foods like oatmeal, peas, egg plant, barley, apples, oranges and pears in your diet. This is also a reason as to why foods high in sugar are bad for your health, since sugary foods are low on fibre.