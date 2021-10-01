ASK OUR EXPERTS

Box Breathing May Help Reduce Stress And Increase Focus: Heres How

Box Breathing May Help Reduce Stress And Increase Focus: Heres How

Box breathing, also referred to as square breathing, is a technique that works by distracting your mind and calming your nervous system.
  By: NDTV Health Desk  Updated: Oct 1, 2021 03:25 IST
6-Min Read
Box breathing can help you promote calmness and reduce stress

Box breathing can help you promote calmness and reduce stress

If you often feel low on energy, there is a breathing technique that can make you feel energised instantly. Called box breathing, celebrity lifestyle coach Luke Coutinho has shared about it in a new video on his Instagram page. He says it's simple and can be done anytime and anywhere. Let's say you inhale for four seconds, then you will have to hold it for four seconds. And then, you take four seconds to exhale. Again, between the exhale and the next inhale, you have to hold the breathe for four seconds. In all, you inhale for four seconds, then hold for four seconds and then exhale for four seconds. That's one box.

If you find the duration uncomfortable, you can do sets of three seconds. Or If you think you can increase the duration, do it for five seconds. It's up to you, suggests Coutinho.

“Box breathing, six reps, feel the energy,” says Coutinho in the video.


Box breathing, also referred to as square breathing, is a technique that can help you slow down your breathing. It works by distracting your mind as you count to four, calming your nervous system, and decreasing stress in your body. It also helps in clearing your mind and returns your focus and concentration.

Practice this technique regularly to encourage deep breathing on a daily basis.

Coutinho regularly shares techniques on his social media handles to educate people on how to improve their lifestyle through simple techniques and a healthy diet.

Recently, Coutinho shared tips on how to improve blood flow to the brain, which needs a good supply of oxygen to function properly. While a fine way to do this is by trying yoga inversions, various positions in which your heart and hips are above your head, but not everyone would be comfortable practising it. So Coutinho found an easier but similarly effective way to do so.

The coach asked us to avoid doing it if this posture causes strain on their neck. Also, don't do it if you have heart or brain conditions or blood pressure-related problems.


Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.

