Nutritionist Lists 6 “Worst Foods For Your Brain”
From alcohol to refined carbs, nutritionist Lovneet Batra shares 6 “worst foods for your brain.”
Brain Health: Junk foods are high in trans fat and bad for our brain and overall health
What should you eat to keep your thinker in tip-top shape? Well, it's actually a bit of a no-brainer. Food items which are healthy for your body have a similar impact on the brain as well. Adding whole foods, more plants than animal foods, and lots of colourful produce to your plate goes a long way. It will not only ensure brain health but will also keep you fit and fine. But do you know that some foods have negative effects on the brain? They impact your memory and mood as well as increase the risk of dementia. Nutritionist Lovneet Batra sheds light on food items which may hamper your brain health. From alcohol to refined carbs, in her Instagram Stories, she lists six “worst foods for your brain.”
Sugary Drinks
Sugary drinks are loaded with fructose, which can cause obesity, high blood pressure, and diabetes as well. They not only contribute to weight gain but may also increase the long-term risk of developing dementia.
Refined Carbs
Sugar and highly processed grains are some of the best examples of refined carbs. These carbs, with a high glycemic index (GI), are easily digested by the body and can possibly increase blood sugar and insulin levels. Having foods with high GI has been linked to damaging the functioning of the brain.
Foods High In Trans Fat
Unsaturated fats can be extremely harmful to your brain health, especially trans fat and artificial trans fat. Some examples of such food items include packaged foods, pre-packaged biscuits and readymade cakes. Foods with high quantities of trans fat should be avoided altogether.
Artificial Sweeteners
An artificial sweetener has time and again been linked to behavioural and cognitive problems. Symptoms like learning problems, headaches, seizure, migraines, irritable moods, anxiety, depression, and insomnia are common among people who swear by artificial sweeteners.
Alcohol
Excessive alcohol can take a toll on your brain as well. In addition, people can also develop a deficiency of Vitamin B1, which only increases the risk of facing brain disorders.
Fish High In Mercury
Mercury has been termed a neurological poison that can be stored for a long time in animal tissues. And long-lived, predatory fish are particularly susceptible to accumulating mercury. Hence, the nutritionist suggests avoiding consuming such fish.
