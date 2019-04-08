ASK OUR EXPERTS

Walking Top Choice Of Fitness Enthusiasts In India

The results showed that millennials in the country are increasingly opting towards a healthier lifestyle, with 95 per cent respondents indulging in at least one fitness activity - running, jogging or walking.
  By: IANS  Updated: Apr 8, 2019 03:53 IST
2-Min Read
Zumba is also gaining prominence as a fitness form especially among women: study

Walking, jogging and running surpass yoga and gym training are the top choices of most fitness enthusiasts in India, according to a new survey.

Zumba is also gaining prominence as a fitness form especially among women, with 18 per cent respondents enjoying it in 2019, up from 11 per cent in 2017, showed the Reebok "Fit India Survey 2.0" launched on the occasion of World Health Day.

Over half the respondents (53 per cent) confirmed that they have at least five activities included in their fitness regime, with walking (84 per cent), jogging (64 per cent), running (63 per cent), yoga (56 per cent) and gym training (53 per cent) emerging as the top choices.


The results showed that millennials in the country are increasingly opting towards a healthier lifestyle, with 95 per cent respondents indulging in at least one fitness activity - running, jogging or walking.

For the study, over 2,200 men and women, between the age group of 18-35 years, were surveyed across nine cities in the country.

Among all, Kolkata scored the highest "FitScore" -- combination of number of fitness activities participated in, frequency of working out and nutritional awareness - of 9.

While Kolkata is closely followed by Delhi-NCR with a FitScore of 7.99, Pune dropped from number 1 position in 2017 to the eighth on this year's list with a low FitScore of 5.73. With a FitScore of 7.64, Mumbai was placed third.

This year's survey revealed an increase in women undertaking self-defence activities, with 45 per cent respondents including it as part of their fitness regime.

Strength workouts have also gained popularity among women in the last couple of years.

More than 50 per cent female respondents also claimed to have participate in a marathon, half-marathon or a quarter marathon. 



(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
