Using Phone Before Going To Bed? Here's How it's Bad For You
Below we share a list of ways in which using phone before bed can be bad for your health.
Using your phone before going to bed can negatively impact your sleep quality and overall health due to the blue light emitted by screens, which interferes with melatonin production, the hormone that regulates sleep. Engaging with your phone can also stimulate your brain and increase alertness, making it harder to wind down and fall asleep. Moreover, social media or news content can provoke stress or emotional responses, leading to increased anxiety and disrupted sleep patterns. Over time, this habit can cause cumulative effects, including fatigue, reduced focus, and even mood swings, all stemming from poor sleep quality. Read on as we share a list of ways in which using phone before bed can be bad for your health.
Here's why using your phone before bed is bad for you
1. Blue light exposure disrupts melatonin
Blue light emitted from phone screens suppresses melatonin production, the hormone that regulates your sleep-wake cycle. Lower melatonin levels delay sleep onset, making it difficult to fall asleep promptly and leading to irregular sleep patterns, especially when phones are used close to bedtime.
2. Stimulates brain activity
Using a phone before bed engages the brain, especially if you're scrolling through social media or engaging in stimulating activities. This increased brain activity can make it harder to unwind and relax, prolonging the time it takes to fall asleep and reducing the depth and quality of your rest.
3. Heightens anxiety and stress
Engaging with stressful or emotional content, such as social media or news, can increase anxiety levels before bed. This heightened anxiety affects your ability to fall asleep and can lead to disturbed sleep, as your mind may continue processing the information during the night.
4. Increases alertness
Notifications, texts, or the anticipation of messages can increase your alertness level, which is counterproductive when trying to relax and prepare for sleep. This can keep your mind in a heightened state of awareness, delaying sleep onset and reducing the quality of rest.
5. Contributes to sleep disorders
Regular phone use before bed is linked to sleep disorders, such as insomnia. By affecting melatonin production and sleep cycles, pre-sleep screen time can lead to chronic sleep issues, increasing the risk of disorders that impact long-term health and wellbeing.
6. Causes eye strain
Prolonged exposure to screens, especially in dim lighting, causes eye strain and discomfort. Symptoms such as headaches, dry eyes, and blurred vision can result from this habit, which not only makes it difficult to sleep but can also impact eye health over time.
7. Reduces REM sleep
Phone usage before bed reduces rapid eye movement (REM) sleep, an essential stage for memory and emotional processing. Lower REM sleep can impair cognitive function, memory, and emotional resilience, leading to poorer mental health and focus.
8. Increases risk of depression
Studies suggest that excessive nighttime screen time is associated with higher rates of depression, especially when combined with sleep deprivation. The combination of low-quality sleep and exposure to potentially negative content before bed can contribute to depressive symptoms.
9. Disrupts circadian rhythm
The body's natural circadian rhythm, or biological clock, is influenced by light exposure. Using a phone before bed disrupts this rhythm, making it harder for your body to regulate sleep-wake cycles. Over time, this can lead to difficulty falling asleep and waking up at regular hours.
Avoid using your phone before bed for better health.
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.
