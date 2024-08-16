Home »  Living Healthy »  Understanding Mpox And Prevention Tips

This article will provide an overview of mpox, its symptoms, transmission methods, and essential prevention tips to stay safe.
Mpox, also known as monkeypox, has recently gained global attention as it spreads to regions where it was previously uncommon, including India. Understanding this viral infection is crucial for protecting yourself and your loved ones. Mpox is a zoonotic disease, meaning it can be transmitted from animals to humans, and more recently, human-to-human transmission has been observed. While the disease is generally self-limiting, it can cause severe symptoms in some individuals. This article will provide an overview of mpox, its symptoms, transmission methods, and essential prevention tips to stay safe.

Understanding Mpox: What is it?

Mpox is a viral infection caused by the monkeypox virus, a member of the Orthopoxvirus genus, which also includes the variola virus responsible for smallpox. Mpox symptoms include fever, headache, muscle aches, back pain, swollen lymph nodes, and a characteristic rash that progresses through several stages before forming scabs. The incubation period is typically 6 to 13 days, but it can range from 5 to 21 days. While mpox is generally less severe than smallpox, it can still lead to complications, especially in immunocompromised individuals.



How does Mpox spread?

Mpox primarily spreads through close contact with an infected person's respiratory secretions, skin lesions, or contaminated objects. Animal-to-human transmission can occur through bites, scratches, or contact with bodily fluids of infected animals, such as rodents and primates. In India, where close living conditions and frequent contact with animals are common, the risk of transmission may be higher in certain communities.



Mpox is generally less severe than smallpox

Prevention tips for Mpox

1. Practice good hygiene

Regular handwashing with soap and water is essential, especially after handling animals or coming into contact with potentially infected individuals or objects.

2. Avoid contact with infected individuals

If someone is showing symptoms of mpox, such as a rash or fever, avoid close physical contact until they have recovered.

3. Handle animals with care

Avoid contact with wild animals and ensure pets are kept clean and healthy. If you work with animals, use protective gear.

4. Vaccination

The smallpox vaccine offers some protection against mpox. In areas with outbreaks, vaccination might be recommended for those at high risk.

5. Stay informed

Follow public health advisories and updates from credible sources like the World Health Organization (WHO) or India's Ministry of Health.


Mpox, while not as deadly as smallpox, is still a concerning disease that requires awareness and preventive measures to control its spread. By understanding the basics of mpox and following simple prevention tips, you can significantly reduce your risk of infection. Staying informed and cautious is key to protecting yourself and those around you.


Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.

