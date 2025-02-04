Understanding 5 Main Hormones That Affect Fertility In Women
"Fertility is a complex process that depends on various hormones and the health of your ovaries," mentioned Dr. Anjali Kumar in an Instagram post.
Hormones affect fertility in multiple ways
Hormones are essential chemical messengers that play a critical role in regulating various functions in your body. Hormones also affect fertility in several ways. In women, hormones fluctuate throughout the month, from ovulation to menstruation. An imbalance in fertility hormones can cause seevral issues. It can contribute to irregularities in menstrual cycle, infertility and much more. Therefore, it is crucial to understanding how hormones affect fertility, egg quality and overall reproductive health. Here, we have a list of 5 main hormones that affect fertility in women.
Hormones that affect fertility
In an Instagram post, gynaecologist Dr. Anjali Kumar talked about 5 fertility hormones. "Fertility is a complex process that depends on various hormones and the health of your ovaries," she wrote in the post.
1. AMH- Anti-Mullerian Hormone
"It helps you understand your ovarian reserve. Which essentially means how many eggs are left in your ovaries," Dr. Kumar mentioned. It is an indicator of your fertility potential, especially if you are considering treatments like IVF.
2. FSH- Follicle Stimulating Hormone
Produced by the pituitary gland, FSH is essential for the growth and maturation of ovarian follicles, which contain the eggs.
"It's measured to understand ovarian function. FSH helps follicles in your ovaries grow and mature. Higher levels of FSH can signal that your body is trying harder to produce eggs, which may indicate a lower egg reserve."
3. Estradiol (E2)
Estradiol is a form of estrogen, and its levels are monitored during ovarian stimulation. "This hormone helps track the growth of your follicles, which is essential when undergoing fertility treatments like IVF or IUI," Dr. Kumar wrote.
During pregnancy, estradiol levels rise significantly to support the growing fetus and prepare the body for childbirth.
4. TSH- Thyroid-Stimulating Hormone
Thyroid disorders can disrupt the menstrual cycle. Hypothyroidism or hyperthyroidism can lead to difficulties with ovulation and consequently affect fertility.
"Your thyroid health plays a big role in fertility. Both high and low levels of TSH can interfere with ovulation and the chances of a healthy pregnancy.
So, keeping your thyroid in balance is crucial for fertility," the expert mentioned in the post.
5. Progesterone
Progesterone prepares the uterine lining for the implantation of a fertilized egg and helps maintain pregnancy. Dr. Kumar explained that "without the right levels of progesterone, the embryo may not be able to implant successfully."
Hormonal imbalance can affect fertility and overall well-being. Read here to learn ways to balance hormones naturally.
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.
DoctorNDTV is the one stop site for all your health needs providing the most credible health information, health news and tips with expert advice on healthy living, diet plans, informative videos etc. You can get the most relevant and accurate info you need about health problems like diabetes, cancer, pregnancy, HIV and AIDS, weight loss and many other lifestyle diseases. We have a panel of over 350 experts who help us develop content by giving their valuable inputs and bringing to us the latest in the world of healthcare.