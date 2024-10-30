Ulcerative Colitis: Signs, Causes, Prevention Tips & Treatment
Ulcerative Colitis (UC) is a chronic inflammatory bowel disease (IBD) that affects the large intestine (colon) and rectum. It involves inflammation and ulcers in the lining of the colon, which can lead to painful symptoms, digestive discomfort, and frequent flare-ups. Unlike other digestive conditions, UC is typically long-term and may involve periods of remission interspersed with active symptoms. In this article, we outline the common symptoms, causes and treatment options for ulcerative colitis. We also share some preventive tips you can follow.
Signs
The signs of ulcerative colitis vary in severity, depending on the extent of inflammation and the area of the colon affected. Common symptoms include:
- Abdominal pain and cramping especially on the left side.
- Frequent diarrhoea often with blood or mucus in stools.
- Rectal pain or bleeding due to ulcers and inflammation.
- Urgency to defecate, feeling a persistent need to go to the bathroom.
- Low energy and occasional fever are common, especially during flare-ups.
- Malabsorption and reduced appetite may lead to weight loss.
Causes
The exact cause of UC is unknown, but several factors may play a role:
- Genetics: UC tends to run in families, suggesting a genetic predisposition.
- Immune System Dysfunction: An abnormal immune response may mistakenly attack the colon, causing inflammation.
- Environmental Triggers: Certain environmental factors, such as diet, stress, and pollutants, may trigger or worsen symptoms.
- Microbiome Imbalance: Disruption of gut bacteria can contribute to inflammation in some cases.
Prevention tips
While ulcerative colitis cannot always be prevented, certain lifestyle and dietary habits can help reduce the frequency and severity of flare-ups:
- Adopt a balanced diet: Avoid trigger foods that worsen symptoms (e.g., fatty or spicy foods).
- Manage stress: Practice relaxation techniques, as stress can worsen symptoms.
- Stay hydrated: Proper hydration helps reduce the intensity of digestive symptoms.
- Avoid NSAIDs: These anti-inflammatory medications can irritate the gut lining, so try alternatives if possible.
- Quit smoking: Smoking can increase inflammation and worsen symptoms.
Treatment options
Treatment for ulcerative colitis focuses on reducing inflammation, managing symptoms, and achieving remission. Options include:
1. Medications
Some medications can help reduce inflammation in the colon lining and are typically the first-line treatment. While come are used for short-term relief of moderate to severe symptoms but not recommended for long-term use due to side effects. Some can help regulate immune response; used if other medications are ineffective.
2. Dietary adjustments
A low-residue or low-fibre diet during flare-ups can help reduce bowel movement frequency and ease symptoms. Specific foods like probiotics and fibre-rich foods may be beneficial during remission.
3. Surgery
In severe cases, surgical removal of the colon (colectomy) may be necessary, often followed by the creation of an internal pouch or ileostomy to allow waste to exit the body.
4. Lifestyle modifications
Regular exercise, adequate sleep, and stress management practices can support overall health and help reduce symptom flare-ups.
5. Regular monitoring
Routine check-ups and colonoscopies are essential for monitoring disease progression and adjusting treatments as needed.
