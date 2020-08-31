ASK OUR EXPERTS

Choose Topic
Using 0 of 1024 Possible characters
Home »  Living Healthy »  Typhoid Fever: Know Prevention Steps And Symptoms To Watch Out For

Typhoid Fever: Know Prevention Steps And Symptoms To Watch Out For

Typhoid is caused by Salmonella Typhi. Contaminated water and food are leading causes of typhoid fever. Read here to know the symptoms and prevention steps you need to follow.
  By: DoctorNDTV    Written By:  Varsha Vats Updated: Aug 31, 2020 05:57 IST
2-Min Read
Typhoid Fever: Know Prevention Steps And Symptoms To Watch Out For

Typhoid: Drink only filtered water to prevent typhoid fever.

HIGHLIGHTS

  1. To avoid infection always wash vegetables and fruits before you eat
  2. Typhoid fever is caused by consuming contaminated food and water
  3. It is very important to stay hydrated during typhoid fever

Typhoid is a bacterial infection that leads to high fever and other issues. Typhoid fever is a systemic infection caused by Salmonella Typhi. Consumption of contaminated food and water contributes to typhoid fever. Close contact with someone who is infected can also lead to the spread of the disease. The signs and symptoms of typhoid develop gradually. This condition is more common during the rainy season and generally affects children. Increases water pollution is also one of the major concerns which can contribute to several water-borne diseases. Read here to know about the symptoms of typhoid and precautions one should follow.

Typhoid fever: Know the symptoms and precautions


RELATED STORIES
related

5 Side Effects Of Typhoid Vaccine Which Are Making You Ill

Risk of typhoid fever can be minimized by taking typhoid vaccine, typhim. The vaccine may may have some side effects and may cause some allergic reactions like fever or nausea.

related

Typhoid Fever: Causes, Symptoms, Treatments

Typhoid usually spreads through human contact only. Once the bacteria enters the human body, it spreads to the intestines and enters thebloodstream as well. Here's what you need to know.

Usually, symptoms begin between 6 to 30 days after the exposure. Fever and rash are the two common symptoms. Some of the symptoms one may experience during early illness are- weakness, fatigue, sweating loss of appetite, abdominal pain, muscle ache, sweating, diarrhea and swollen abdomen.

If left untreated, the fever may continue and the condition may become severe.

Also read: Typhoid Fever: Causes, Symptoms, Treatments

4hnmlj3g

Typhoid fever can lead to constant fatigue
Photo Credit: iStock

Prevention steps

Typhoid vaccine is available but it is not 100 percent effective. There are several other precautions one can follow to prevent exposure to the infection. Some of these prevention steps are-

1. Drink only filtered water: You should avoid drinking contaminated water. Contaminated water is a concern in many areas. Therefore, always choose filtered water for consumption.

2. Choose fresh foods: Pick only fresh foods and vegetables for consumption. Do not store these for too long and always wash before consumption. Also, do not store chopped fruits and vegetables.

3. Wash your hands frequently: Handwashing has been emphasised enough in the past few months. Frequent hand washing helps you get rid of bacteria and infection from the hands. This healthy hygiene practice can help you prevent several diseases.


Promoted
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com

Also read: 5 Best Home Remedies For Typhoid Fever

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.

COMMENT

DoctorNDTV is the one stop site for all your health needs providing the most credible health information, health news and tips with expert advice on healthy living, diet plans, informative videos etc. You can get the most relevant and accurate info you need about health problems like diabetes, cancer, pregnancy, HIV and AIDS, weight loss and many other lifestyle diseases. We have a panel of over 350 experts who help us develop content by giving their valuable inputs and bringing to us the latest in the world of healthcare.

Web Stories
Common Walking Mistakes: You Must Avoid
Habits That Can Harm Your Health
Yoga For Beginners: 5 Simple Poses
Yoga For Beginners: Basics And Tips
Why Warming Up Is Important
Cycling And Its Many Health Benefits
Osteoporosis: Know All About It
Donate Blood And Save A Life: Who Can Donate Blood?
Understanding Hypothyroidism: What You Should Know
A Guide To Cataract: Causes, Symptoms And Risk Factors

................... Advertisement ...................

................... Advertisement ...................

Home Remedies

5 Surprising Ways To Use Honey For Wounds, Skin, Cough And More
5 Surprising Ways To Use Honey For Wounds, Skin, Cough And More

FAQ

Read More»

ASK OUR EXPERTS

Using 0 of 1024 Possible characters
Choose Topic

Trending Topics

LATEST STORIES

More »

Too Much Salt In Your Diet Can Weaken Your Immune System

Coronavirus: UN Chief Warns Of Losing COVID-19 War

Taking Hot Bath Daily Good For Your Heart

Post Lockdown, Rise In Mercury May Prevent Spread Of COVID-19 In India: Microbiologists

Eat Tofu Daily And Cut Your Heart Disease Risk; Know Other Health Benefits

................... Advertisement ...................

-------------------------------- Advertisement -----------------------------------
Trending Diseases