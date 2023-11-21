Type-2 Diabetes In Children And Adolescents: Here's How It Adversely Affects The Heart
Understanding the impact of type-2 diabetes on heart health in this demographic is crucial for effective prevention and management.
The emergence of type-2 diabetes in children carries profound implications for heart health.
Type-2 diabetes, traditionally associated with adults, is increasingly prevalent among children and adolescents, posing significant implications for heart health. The rising incidence is closely linked to sedentary lifestyles, poor dietary habits, increased screen time and increasing rates of childhood obesity. Understanding the impact of type-2 diabetes on heart health in this demographic is crucial for effective prevention and management.
Diabetes and heart disease:
1. Early onset and heart health:
The onset of type-2 diabetes during childhood or adolescence significantly accelerates the risk of cardiovascular complications. Unlike adults, children with diabetes may face a more extended duration of exposure to high blood glucose levels, amplifying the potential harm to the cardiovascular system.
2. Insulin resistance and atherosclerosis:
Type-2 diabetes in young individuals is secondary to insulin resistance, where the body's cells don't respond effectively to insulin. Insulin resistance is a significant risk factor contributing to the development of atherosclerosis, a condition characterized by the buildup of plaque in the arteries, increasing the risk of heart disease and stroke.
3. Metabolic syndrome:
Children and adolescents with type-2 diabetes are more likely to develop metabolic syndrome, a cluster of conditions that includes elevated blood pressure, high blood sugar, abnormal cholesterol levels, and excess abdominal fat. Metabolic syndrome significantly heightens the risk of cardiovascular disease.
4. Long-term complications:
Uncontrolled type-2 diabetes in childhood can lead to long-term complications, including damage to blood vessels and organs. Over time, this can lead to hypertension, and an increased likelihood of cardiac events in early adulthood.
5. Lifestyle factors:
Lifestyle factors, such as poor diet and physical inactivity, play a pivotal role in the progression of type-2 diabetes and its impact on heart health in children and adolescents. Addressing these factors through education, nutritional interventions, and increased physical activity is essential for prevention and management.
6. Psychological impact:
Managing a chronic condition like type-2 diabetes can have psychological implications for children and adolescents, potentially affecting mental health. Stress and emotional factors can contribute to unhealthy behaviors that further exacerbate cardiovascular risk.
7. Importance of early intervention:
Early diagnosis and intervention are crucial in mitigating the impact of type-2 diabetes on heart health in young individuals. Lifestyle modifications, including dietary changes, regular exercise, and weight management, can significantly improve glycemic control and reduce cardiovascular risk.
8. Collaborative care approach:
Managing type-2 diabetes in children and adolescents requires a multidisciplinary approach involving healthcare professionals, educators, and families. This collaborative effort is essential for providing comprehensive care, addressing both the medical and psychosocial aspects of the condition.
The emergence of type-2 diabetes in children and adolescents carries profound implications for heart health. Addressing this public health concern necessitates a comprehensive approach that focuses on prevention, early detection, and the implementation of lifestyle interventions to mitigate the cardiovascular risks associated with early-onset diabetes.
(Dr. Sumeet Arora, Consultant - Paediatric Endocrinology, Artemis Hospitals, Gurugram)
Disclaimer: The opinions expressed within this article are the personal opinions of the author. NDTV is not responsible for the accuracy, completeness, suitability, or validity of any information in this article. All information is provided on an as-is basis. The information, facts, or opinions appearing in the article do not reflect the views of NDTV and NDTV does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.
