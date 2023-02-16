Trying To Conceive? Avoid These 5 Habits That Can Lower Your Fertility
While fertility issues can have a variety of causes, the answer can sometimes be found in the choices you make every day.
A healthy diet and lifestlye helps boost fertility
Being a parent is one of the most rewarding, surprising, and joyful experiences of our lives. Some couples may find it easy to become pregnant, while others may struggle. Infertility now affects up to 15% of reproductive-aged couples worldwide, and the number is increasing every year. While fertility issues can have a variety of causes, the answer can sometimes be found in the choices you make every day. A variety of factors can influence fertility in both males and females, and these factors could have been caused by lifestyle habits that they need to change. Let us look at some of the habits that can jeopardise your desire to become a parent.
Avoid these to boost your fertility
1. Smoking profusely
Smoking can affect fertility of both men and women. It can result in an early onset of menopause in women and lower the quality of sperm in men. Therefore, quitting is the best option.
2. Lack of sleep
Sleep patterns are typically influenced by the body's circadian rhythm, which is in charge of producing hormones all day long, including those that are involved in conception. There are higher rates of infertility and miscarriage among women who work night shifts or stay up late. Your levels of progesterone, oestrogen, leptin, and follicle-stimulating hormone (FSH), all of which are essential for conceiving and carrying a pregnancy, can all be improved by getting the recommended 7-8 hours of sleep each night.
3. Excessive caffeine consumption
The intake of coffee can affect a man's ability to produce sperm. The repercussions are even worse for women. It can even increase the risk of miscarriage and be more dangerous for women who are struggling with infertility. Additionally, excessive caffeine consumption may contribute to delayed conception. As a result, it is advised that you limit your daily caffeine intake to no more than 250 mg. Reproductive endocrinologists currently recommend this to couples who are having difficulty conceiving.
4. Alcohol abuse
The majority of women are aware that there is no set safe amount of alcohol to consume while pregnant and that doing so can endanger the foetus even before they are aware they are pregnant. Women may not be aware that drinking, even in moderation, during the middle and second halves of the menstrual cycle can lower the likelihood of conceiving successfully. Additionally, consuming alcohol during a woman's ovulation phase of her cycle can interfere with the precise hormonal sequence required for conception. Therefore, it's time to limit alcohol consumption if couples want to increase their chances of conception.
5. Poor eating habits
Working people are increasingly skipping breakfasts, having quick lunches, eating opulent desk dinners, and missing meals, which is robbing them of their health and fertility. Food and fertility are inextricably linked, with inadequate nutrition having a direct impact on a woman's ability to ovulate. Additionally, eating fast food frequently causes obesity and depletes the body of some necessary nutrients, which makes it more difficult to conceive. Experts in fertility claim that women who regularly eat fast food take longer to get pregnant than those who do not. As a result, you must monitor eating patterns if you want to increase your chances of conception.
All things considered
Your reproductive health is a reflection of your general health, and altering your lifestyle can work wonders for your fertility. In today's hectic world, self-care is key to maintaining fertility. This includes getting enough sleep, eating healthily, managing stress, and exercising moderately.
Consider consulting a fertility specialist if you're thinking about getting pregnant and are worried about how your lifestyle choices may have affected your fertility. You can find out how to increase your fertility and raise your chances of getting pregnant with their assistance.
(Dr. Sunitha Ilinani Senior Consultant- Fertility & IVF, Apollo Fertility , Banjara Hills, Hyderabad)
Disclaimer: The opinions expressed within this article are the personal opinions of the author. NDTV is not responsible for the accuracy, completeness, suitability, or validity of any information in this article. All information is provided on an as-is basis. The information, facts, or opinions appearing in the article do not reflect the views of NDTV and NDTV does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.
