How To Get Rid Of Acne, Dry Skin And Fine Lines? Nutritionist Explains
Nutritionist Payal Rangar and dermatologist Jaishree Sharad share hacks for glowing skin and healthy hair.
Many people do not know how to treat a simple pimple on the face. Creating a strategy can help reduce the tension associated with breakouts, whether it involves using pH-balancing toners, face mapping, or even mastering the technique of carefully popping pimples. However, one question arises, how can we get rid of acne scars left behind by the pimples? Nutritionist Payal Rangar has some tips. In collaboration with dermatologist Jaishree Sharad, Payal has posted a video on Instagram sharing ways to combat skin problems.
The nutritionist claims that to control the acne breakout, one should avoid sugar, milk and processed food. She recommends replacing these foods with salmon and flax seeds instead. Payal advises using salicylic acid-based face wash, a water gel-based moisturiser and sunscreen. To prevent dry skin, one should drink more water, and eat sweet potatoes, avocados, nuts and fish. Apply hyaluronic acid serum and ceramide-based moisturiser, says the nutritionist.
Payal Rangar also suggests ways to prevent fine lines. She recommends eating antioxidant-rich food like berries, citrus fruits, bell peppers and pineapple. Use peptide serum during the day and retinol at night. Additionally, Payal shares home remedies for hair care. She endorses eating eggs, curry leaves, carrots, spinach and amla. For cosmetics, she advises people to use minoxidil redensyl and tretinoin serums.
The note attached to the post read, “Your skin and hair reel the story of what's happening inside your body! As a nutritionist, I focus on nourishing your body from within while Dermatologist Jaishree Sharad helps you how to take care of your skin and hair from the outside.”
In a previous post, nutritionist Payal Rangar shared ways to make healing water as per your preference. She showcases how to make okra, amla, flaxseeds and beetroot water and also explains their benefits. Payal mentions that lady finger water is beneficial for diabetic patients, while amla water is good for people who have fatty liver. Additionally, flaxseed water helps women during their perimenopause and beetroot water maintains ideal blood pressure.
