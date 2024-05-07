Try These Herbal Drinks Before Bed For Better Sleep
Here we share various herbal drinks you can try to improve your sleep quality.
Ginger has anti-inflammatory and digestive properties that may help relax the muscles
Herbal drinks can indeed help boost sleep for many people. Certain herbs contain compounds that have calming, relaxing, or sedative effects on the body, which can promote better sleep quality. In this article, we share various herbal drinks you can try to improve your sleep quality.
7 Herbal drinks that are known for their sleep-inducing properties:
1. Chamomile tea
Chamomile contains apigenin, an antioxidant that binds to certain receptors in your brain that may promote sleepiness and reduce insomnia. It's best consumed about 30 minutes before bedtime. Apart from improving sleep, chamomile tea is also known for its anti-inflammatory and digestive benefits.
2. Lavender tea
Lavender has a calming scent that can help reduce stress and anxiety, which are common culprits of sleep problems. Drinking lavender tea before bedtime may help relax your mind and body, making it easier to fall asleep. It's best consumed about an hour before bedtime. Lavender tea also has antioxidant properties and may help alleviate symptoms of digestive issues.
3. Peppermint tea
Peppermint tea is not only refreshing but can also help relax your muscles and relieve tension, making it easier to fall asleep. It's best consumed in the evening, about an hour before bedtime. Peppermint tea also aids digestion and may alleviate symptoms of irritable bowel syndrome (IBS).
4. Ashwagandha tea
Ashwagandha is an adaptogenic herb that helps the body adapt to stress and promotes relaxation. It contains compounds that may reduce cortisol levels, a hormone associated with stress, and promote better sleep. It's best consumed in the evening, about an hour before bedtime. Ashwagandha tea may also help improve mood and cognitive function.
5. Cherry juice
Cherries are a natural source of melatonin, a hormone that regulates sleep-wake cycles. Drinking cherry juice before bedtime may increase melatonin levels in the body, promoting better sleep. It's best consumed in the evening, about an hour before bedtime. Cherry juice also has anti-inflammatory properties and may help reduce muscle soreness after exercise.
6. Ginger tea
Ginger has anti-inflammatory and digestive properties that may help relax the muscles and promote better sleep. Drinking ginger tea before bedtime may help reduce indigestion and bloating, allowing for a more restful sleep. It's best consumed in the evening, about an hour before bedtime. Ginger tea may also help alleviate nausea and improve circulation.
7. Turmeric golden milk
Golden milk is made by combining turmeric with milk and other spices like cinnamon and ginger. Turmeric contains curcumin, a compound with anti-inflammatory and antioxidant properties that may promote better sleep. Drinking golden milk before bedtime may help reduce inflammation and improve sleep quality. It's best consumed in the evening, about an hour before bedtime. Golden milk may also help improve digestion and boost immunity.
Remember to consult with a healthcare professional before incorporating herbal remedies into your routine, especially if you have any underlying health conditions or are taking medications. Additionally, individual responses to herbal remedies may vary, so it's essential to pay attention to how your body responds and adjust accordingly.
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.
