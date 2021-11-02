Fat-Blasting Cardio HIIT Will Help You This Festive Season
Fitness trainer Yasmin Karachiwala often shares weight loss HIIT workout exercises that help you burn extra fat.
Put the festive weight off with these Fat Blasting exercises
You want to enjoy Diwali to the fullest but you don't want to put on extra weight because of overindulgence, right? And, if you are trying to lose weight or are worried about putting on weight during the ongoing festive season, don't worry. Fitness trainer Yasmin Karachiwala is back with another effective workout – ‘Fat Blasting Cardio HIIT' that will surely help you get rid of the extra kilos accumulated in your body. In a detailed caption, Yasmin stated that she decided to do an intense cardio HIIT to help us shake off the weekend mood and get our energy right back in. She also provided us with the modified versions.
Yasmin did the following exercises for this workout:
1. Single press hammer jack (20reps) or single press hammer
2. Hop overs (20reps) or step over
3. Criss cross hammer curls (20reps) or hammer curls
4. Plank to squat punch 1-2-3-4 (20reps) or step plank to squat punch
5. Scissor 1-2-3-4 to drop squat (20reps) or step back to squat
According to Yasmin, this is the best fat blast cardio HIIT. Here is her video:
Prior to this, Yasmin Karachiwala had shared an intense exercise routine for body fat. Apart from demonstrating the postures, she wrote a few do's and don'ts to get the maximum benefit out of this exercise routine. The do's included tasks like keeping yourself hydrated and taking care of your diet. Whereas, she suggested avoiding alcoholic drinks and dairy products among other things.
Sometimes, adding props like dumbbells makes your workout interesting. Yasmin Karachiwala once shared a HIIT routine that would require you to take dumbbells. She said that you must perform three rounds of 45 seconds each, taking 15 seconds of active rest in between exercises and a full minute between rounds. There is a modified version also.
We hope that Yasmin Karachiwala's recent workout tip helps you shed the extra fat that you don't want this Diwali.
