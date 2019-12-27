Top Reason Why You Must Eat Nuts Daily; Know Health Benefits and Best Nuts You Should Be Eating
Nuts should be a part of your daily diet. These are loaded with essential nutrients and multiple health benefits. Here are some reasons why you must eat nuts daily. Also know the best nuts you must add to your diet.
HIGHLIGHTS
- Nuts are a powerhouse of essential nutrients
- A handful of nuts can help you lose weight
- Nuts can also boost heart health
Are you eating a healthy diet? Your diet can affect various processes inside your body other than your weight. A healthy diet is extremely important for your body to function properly. Nuts should be a part of your daily diet. Nuts are loaded with multiple health benefits. Just a handful of nuts are a powerhouse of essential vitamins and minerals. There are a variety of nuts to choose from. You can create a mixture of different nuts which can be your perfect snack. You can skip those unhealthy snacks and choose something healthy like nuts. Here are some impressive health benefits of nuts and the best nuts that should be a part of your diet.
Reasons why you must eat nuts daily
1. Keep hunger pangs at bay
The gap between the meals makes you consume a huge amount of calories. At that time you are more likely to consume unhealthy snacks which can affect your health as well as add unnecessary calories to your diet. Nuts can be a perfect snack to beat hunger pangs. Simply grab a handful of nuts for some healthy calories.
2. Help in weight loss
If consumed in the right quantity, nuts can help you lose weight. Nuts can keep you full for longer which can help in weight loss. But nuts are also loaded with calories. So, you need to be very careful about the quantity. You can consume nuts as a healthy breakfast for snacks.
3. Boost heart health
Nuts can affect various factors that can help you boost heart health. Adding nuts to your diet will help you boost heart health. Nuts are also loaded with antioxidants which can boost heart health. Walnuts and almonds are quite famous for the benefits they offer for better heart health. A small amount of nuts can result in better heart health.
4. Will provide you multiple nutrients
Nuts are loaded with multiple essential vitamins and minerals. Eating nuts will provide you many micro-nutrients as well. Take different nuts and create a mixture. You can also add some seeds and dried fruits to it. A small portion of this mixture will offer you a variety of nutrients with one single serving.
5. Source plant protein and good fats
Vegetarians, nuts are a great source of plant protein. Protein should be an essential part of your diet. You must also choose healthy fats. Fats should be an essential part of your diet. Nuts can be a source of healthy fats for you.
Best nuts you should be eating-
Almonds, pistachios, cashews, walnuts, peanuts and hazelnuts are some nuts you can add to your diet.
