ASK OUR EXPERTS

Choose Topic
Using 0 of 1024 Possible characters
Home »  Living Healthy »  Top 7 Health Benefits Of Indian Superfood Amaranth You Should Know

Top 7 Health Benefits Of Indian Superfood Amaranth You Should Know

Know the many benefits of the Indian superfood Amaranth here.
  By: DoctorNDTV | Updated: Feb 6, 2018 03:30 IST
2-Min Read
Top 7 Health Benefits Of Indian Superfood Amaranth You Should Know

The Indian superfood Amaranth is usually seen by the rest of the world as a weed

HIGHLIGHTS

  1. Amaranth is usually seen by the rest of the world as a weed
  2. Amaranth isnt actually a grain
  3. Antioxidants in amaranth protect your cells from any form of damage

The Indian superfood Amaranth is usually seen by the rest of the world as a weed. However, some varieties of this superfood are actually consumed as green leafy vegetables, some are cultivated for different types of cereal grain and some are for its essential oils. Seeds of this plant have been consumed for thousands of years by indigenous cultures due to high concentrations of proteins, vitamins and essential minerals. Both, the seeds and the leaves of Amaranth plant are known to work wonders in keeping you healthy.

To cut it short, this is one of the most valuable foods you may have heard of. So let's cut to the chase and explore the top 7 health benefits of this superfood. Take a look.

amaranth

1. Gluten-free

Amaranth isn't actually a grain and it does not cause you any trouble from the proteins in wheat and in barley. You can use it to prepare thick soups, sauces and with other types of gluten-free flour for baking purposes.

RELATED STORIES

'Add Black Hues To Your Plate For A Healthy Living'

'Even A Single Cigarette A Day Can Significantly Damage Your Heart; Here's How'


2. Cancer prevention

Peptides in amaranth have anti-inflammatory properties which protect your body from pain and inflammation. Besides this, it also helps in preventing the onset of cancer. Antioxidants in amaranth protect your cells from any form of damage which can lead to cancer.

3. Controlling blood pressure

Recent studies state that phytonutrients in Amaranth can lower your blood pressure. Besides this, it helps in controlling body cholesterol levels, hence keeping your heart healthy.

4. Rich in protein

One of the best plant-based sources of protein is Amaranth. Protein found is Amaranth is highly bioavailable. It is more digestible than all other proteins found in grains and seeds, just as good as milk proteins.

5. Preventing gray hair

Amaranth is rich in minerals like calcium, magnesium, copper, zinc, potassium and phosphorus. These minerals help in preventing premature graying of hair.

6. Suppressing appetite

Amaranth, roughly, is 15% protein, and protein in your body extracts insulin from the blood, hence releasing a hormone that suppresses your appetite. This way, Amaranth promotes weight loss.

7. Reducing birth defects

For expectant mothers, Amaranth is a great way to reduce risk of birth defects in their babies. Folate content in Amaranth can help in preventing deficiencies which can lead to neural tube defects in the baby. 



More from doctor ndtv

-------------------------------- Advertisement -----------------------------------

Trending

................... Advertisement ...................

................... Advertisement ...................

Sponsored by
HDFC ERGO

Participate to win a free Health Check-Up

 

HOME REMEDIES

Top 5 Home Remedies That Can Relieve Sciatica
Top 5 Home Remedies That Can Relieve Sciatica

FAQ

Read More »

ASK OUR EXPERTS

Using 0 of 1024 Possible characters
Choose Topic

TRENDING TOPICS

Latest stories

More »

Add Black Hues To Your Plate For A Healthy Living

Shocking! 64% Antibiotics Sold In India Are Illegal

Even A Single Cigarette A Day Can Significantly Damage Your Heart; Here's How

These Kind Of People Are More Prone To Dog Bites! Find Out

Compounds From Grapes May Help Treat Depression!

................... Advertisement ...................

-------------------------------- Advertisement -----------------------------------