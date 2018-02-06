Top 7 Health Benefits Of Indian Superfood Amaranth You Should Know
Know the many benefits of the Indian superfood Amaranth here.
The Indian superfood Amaranth is usually seen by the rest of the world as a weed
The Indian superfood Amaranth is usually seen by the rest of the world as a weed. However, some varieties of this superfood are actually consumed as green leafy vegetables, some are cultivated for different types of cereal grain and some are for its essential oils. Seeds of this plant have been consumed for thousands of years by indigenous cultures due to high concentrations of proteins, vitamins and essential minerals. Both, the seeds and the leaves of Amaranth plant are known to work wonders in keeping you healthy.
To cut it short, this is one of the most valuable foods you may have heard of. So let's cut to the chase and explore the top 7 health benefits of this superfood. Take a look.
1. Gluten-free
Amaranth isn't actually a grain and it does not cause you any trouble from the proteins in wheat and in barley. You can use it to prepare thick soups, sauces and with other types of gluten-free flour for baking purposes.
2. Cancer prevention
Peptides in amaranth have anti-inflammatory properties which protect your body from pain and inflammation. Besides this, it also helps in preventing the onset of cancer. Antioxidants in amaranth protect your cells from any form of damage which can lead to cancer.
3. Controlling blood pressure
Recent studies state that phytonutrients in Amaranth can lower your blood pressure. Besides this, it helps in controlling body cholesterol levels, hence keeping your heart healthy.
4. Rich in protein
One of the best plant-based sources of protein is Amaranth. Protein found is Amaranth is highly bioavailable. It is more digestible than all other proteins found in grains and seeds, just as good as milk proteins.
5. Preventing gray hair
Amaranth is rich in minerals like calcium, magnesium, copper, zinc, potassium and phosphorus. These minerals help in preventing premature graying of hair.
6. Suppressing appetite
Amaranth, roughly, is 15% protein, and protein in your body extracts insulin from the blood, hence releasing a hormone that suppresses your appetite. This way, Amaranth promotes weight loss.
7. Reducing birth defects
For expectant mothers, Amaranth is a great way to reduce risk of birth defects in their babies. Folate content in Amaranth can help in preventing deficiencies which can lead to neural tube defects in the baby.
