Top 7 Foods With No Expiry Date
These foods have an indefinite shelf life.
7 best foods that do not expire
HIGHLIGHTS
- Some foods do not have a shelf life at all
- Brown rice may spoil but white rice would not
- Table salt, sea salt or kosher salt will continue to be safe for years
Don't eat that, it has expired!
Buying in bulk is pocket-friendly, but what's the use if this habit only results in wastage. A number of foods items do not have a very long shelf life and expire after a short period of time. Irrespective of how well you store them, they lose their nutritional value soon after. Expiry date mentioned on food items is a recommendation by manufacturers to explain that food might not be safe after a particular date.
But there are some foods which, if stored properly, will not have a shelf life at all. They can be your staple in times of shortage and emergency. So here's a list of foods that do not expire and you can stock up to meet the needs in times of emergency.
1. Honey
Honey can be kept indefinitely and this food item does not have a shelf life at all. After some time it may crystallize but that does not affect the quality or its safety in any way. You can still continue to have honey. You can keep an open jar of crystallized honey in warm water to bring it back to what it was.
2. White rice
Brown rice may spoil but white rice would not. Keep it in a bag or a box and store it. Even if you take it out after months, it will still be good enough to use. White, wild, arborio, jasmine and basmati rice are safe from damage as long as you keep it an air tight container and away from bugs.
3. Salt
Table salt, sea salt or kosher salt will continue to be safe for years and years.
4. Sugar
Keeping sugar fresh is not the challenge; the challenge is keeping it from turning hard. Sugar doesn't spoil because it does not support bacterial growth. All you need to do is keep it in an air tight container safe from bugs and moisture.
5. Dried beans
Dried beans are said to have an indefinite shelf life. Store them for two years in a row and they won't lose their nutritional value at all. The beans may take some time to soften and may not soften completely but they won't lose their nutritional value.
6. Instant coffee
Keep it in deep freeze and instant coffee will last for years and years, sealed or not.
7. Hard liquor
Older wine tastes better but, only if it is sealed.
But if you opened a bottle of magnum rum and couldn't finish it, there is nothing to worry about. If kept in a cool and dark place, you can store your liquor for years. It may lose its aroma but only to some extent.