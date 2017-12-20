Top 5 Tips To Get Rid Of Stubborn Fat On The Face
For stubborn face fat, here's what you must do.
Getting rid of face fat couldn't get easier!
HIGHLIGHTS
- Blowing balloons is a very effective exercise for your face
- Chewing gum helps in reducing the roundness of your face and cut face fat
- Stretch your facial muscles to cut down on face fat
Even after you lose oodles of body weight, you may still be judged for your chubby cheeks and double chin. Chubby cheeks, double chin and excessive fat on the face look extremely unattractive. Fat is not just limited to your belly, sides, thighs and back. It can sit on your face as well. Relax, getting rid of face fat is not easy but not impossible. It is just a combination of healthy habits and simple exercises. So here's what you need to do to get rid of stubborn fat on your face.
1. Blowing balloons
Blowing ballons takes up a good deal of your energy. It is a very effective exercise for your face as it puts your cheek muscles to work. Just breathe in and exhale inside the air in a balloon. Repeating this exercise everyday for a week and see the results.
2. Chewing gum
Chewing gum and blowing balloons of it is fun but it is an effective exercise for your face. Choose a sugar-less gum and chew it for 20 minutes twice a day. This will help in reducing the roundness of your face and cut face fat.
3. Smiling fish
Suck your cheeks in to make a fish face, now try smiling with the same face and hold that expression for minimum 10 seconds. You may feel it is silly but it is one of the most effective exercises for your lower cheeks and chin. Repeat this exercise 15 times to see the difference.
4. Facial stretch
Stretch your facial muscles to cut down on face fat and reduce puffiness. Open your eyes wide open and stick your tongue out and try to touch your chin with it. Hold this for 10 seconds and repeat the same 20 times in every session.
5. Chin lifts
For a defined chin and clear jawline, chin lifts are what we recommend. Lean on your back facing the ceiling. Gaze upwards and pull your lips to a kissing shape. Hold this for 10 seconds and then release. Repeat the same 10 times. This exercise can also help in toning your neck and throat.
-------------------------------- Advertisement -----------------------------------