Top 3 Ways To Get Rid Of Male Breasts
But when the ratio between androgen and oestrogen gets disturbed, it leads to the formation of male breasts. It can also be the consequence of putting on too much weight or puberty. Here's how you can get rid of male breasts.
Male breasts or gynecomastia as it is referred medically is caused mainly due to hormonal imbalance. Breast tissues are a result of the secretion of oestrogen. Usually women have higher levels of the same and men have higher levels of androgen hormones like testosterone. But when the ratio between androgen and oestrogen gets disturbed, it leads to the formation of male breasts. It can also be the consequence of putting on too much weight or puberty.
This large breast tissue is non-threatening but it may lead to psychological problems. It rarely leads to physical discomfort but surely lowers self confidence and esteem. This can be followed by situations like poor general and mental health. Good news! You can get rid of male breasts within a year. The questions that remains, 'How?'!
We have lined up the three best ways to get rid of male breasts. Take a look.
1. Quit alcohol
Liquor is packed with calories. Research shows that consumption of alcohol is a potential cause of having male breasts. It is to be taken into consideration when treating gynecomastia. So if you wish to get rid of that unwanted cleavage, start cutting down on your booze.
2. A nutritious diet is the key
Male breasts are also caused due to extra and unwanted body weight. The key to losing weight is eating high in nutrition and low in calorie foods. No need for a specific diet plan and starving should also be ruled out. Why starvation needs to be ruled out is because it will just make things worse for you. It leads to "refeeding gynecomastia." This condition will develop male breasts even if you did not have them initially. So a big 'no no' to starving and quick acceptance for a balanced diet is the key.
3. Workout
The ideal body structure depends on your diet combined with workout routine. These exercises will help you get rid of male breasts and develop a physique that you can be proud of.
- Five sets of Bench press repeated five times.
- Three sets of Dumbbell flies repeated 20 times.
- Three sets of Close-grip press ups repeated 20 times.
Mould your male breasts into the tough and strong manly chests.