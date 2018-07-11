To Reduce Waste, Try This Instead Of That
Reduction of waste in your daily routine can make you lead a healthy life by only swapping from non-reusable to reusable goods. These ways can help us to save environment and lead a healthy life by reducing waste.
Instead of using non-reusable things, opt for reusable things in your daily routine
HIGHLIGHTS
- Opt for reusable cups instead of disposable cups to reduce waste
- In place of using household cleaner, make your own cleaner at home
- Instead of using sanitary pads, try using cotton pads
Out & About
Instead of a disposable coffee cup: Bring your own reusable to-go cup, or dine in
Instead of bottled drinks, plastic cups: Skip them, or bring a water bottle
Instead of plastic straws: Skip them, or use reusable stainless-steel or silicone straws
Instead of takeout containers: Bring your own containers for leftovers or takeout
Shopping
Instead of plastic shopping bags: Reusable tote bags
Instead of produce bags: Skip them, or use reusable mesh bags
Instead of packaged food: Bring your own containers to bulk-food stores and farmers markets (check zerowastehome.com/app for package-free stores near you)
Instead of packaged snacks: Make your own
Instead of new clothes, furniture, sports gear, etc.: Buy secondhand whenever possible
Home
Instead of household cleaner: Make your own with vinegar, water and lemon juice
Instead of paper towels: Cloth rags
Instead of plastic sandwich bags: Reusable cloth bags or food storage containers
Instead of paper napkins: Cloth napkins
Instead of paper bills and statements: Electronic bills and statements
Instead of catalogues: Cancel them
Personal Care
Instead of liquid soap: Bar soap
Instead of bottled shampoo: Bar shampoo
Instead of disposable razor: Stainless-steel safety razor (blades can be recycled)
Instead of shaving cream: Shaving bar
Instead of tissues: Handkerchiefs
Instead of cotton rounds: Reusable fabric rounds
Instead of plastic toothbrush: Bamboo toothbrush
Instead of mouthwash: Make your own
Instead of toothpaste: Make your own
Instead of tampons: Silicone menstrual cup
Instead of sanitary pads: Reusable cotton pads
