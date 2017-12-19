Tips And Tricks To Make Eating Out A Healthy Affair!
Eating out can also be healthy, all you need to do is follow these tips and tricks.
Use our set of tips and tricks to make dining outside a healthy affair
HIGHLIGHTS
- Diabetics need to take food right after taking insulin
- Go for low-carb and high-fibre foods like vegetables
- Eating too much of healthy food is also not recommended
One of the toughest tasks for a diabetic or any one for that matter is sticking to a strict diet routine. And thanks to all the weekend parties and festivities around, it is even worse for them to deal with all the temptations altogether. Now who would like to sit with a bowl of salad in their hands with everyone around relishing a slice of pizza or crunchy French fries!
Where dining out with family and friends is something everyone wishes to enjoy once in a while, it is needless to explain why eating out needs to be turned into a healthier affair altogether. Here's a list of techniques you must take note of when eating outside to keep it healthy and also ensure that it does not affect you in an adverse manner.
1. Eat on time
The day you plan to go out for a meal, you must be careful about the time. Choose a place where you can make reservations before hand and also get your food well in time. This is important for diabetics because it is recommended for diabetics to take food right after taking insulin. You can also keep some nuts in your bag to keep you full till your food arrives.
2. Scrutinize the menu
Check the menu well. Where it says 'crunchy' or 'crispy', know that it is referring to high carb foods which you must avoid. Look for the steamed variety of foods. One petty risk may turn out to be a major health blunder for you. Avoid starchy foods like bread. Go for low-carb and high-fibre foods like vegetables, spinach salad, or grilled chicken.
3. Check the ingredients well
This one goes especially for salad dressings. Where you may feel that salad is one healthy food item you can have without any sense of guilt, know that salads may actually be unhealthy. For example, sauces added to salads, cheese, mayo and sugar make even salad unhealthy.
4. Pay attention to your portions
Always check your portions while having a meal. Eating too much of healthy food is also not recommended. Small portions of high-carb food can be taken to satisfy your cravings.
5. Leave room for dessert
If you really are a sweet tooth and can't imagine a meal without dessert, just keep some space or it. Take a low calorie meal to compensate for a scoop of chocolate ice-cream. A chocolate scoop contains just 19 grams of carbohydrates and 140 calories in all. So you can adjust your portions accordingly.
-------------------------------- Advertisement -----------------------------------