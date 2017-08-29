ASK OUR EXPERTS

Tick These Points Off Your List Before You Run Your First Marathon

Tick These Points Off Your List Before You Run Your First Marathon

A marathon can be one of the most thrilling experiences of your life. But, are you ready for it? Read more to find out!
Tick These Points Off Your List Before You Run Your First Marathon

Make sure you dont rush in rage to complete the marathon.

  1. Make sure you have the right quality shoe
  2. Try and start with a half marathon
  3. Make it a mandatory ritual to eat healthy and nutritious food
A marathon can be one of the most thrilling experiences of your life. But, are you ready for it? You might feel you are all geared up for it, but is your body ready to run 26.2 miles without proper training. In the past couple of months, various celebrities have promoted marathons by endorsing it to promote awareness. Marathons have become one of the latest modern trends as both young and old are adopting running as a way of life. If you are planning to run your first marathon, don't just dress up and leave. Make sure you prepare yourself for your first marathon well in advance.

Here are a few things to ponder over before your first marathon?

1. Go slow but steady
Make sure you don't rush in rage to complete the marathon. Its 26.2 miles so it's better to start slow in the first half and then gain momentum. Keep yourself hydrated and make sure you warm up before you start the long race.
marathon

A few tips to keep in mind for your first marathon.
Photo Credit: iStock


2. Make sure you have the right quality shoe

Being your first marathon, always check the gear that you are wearing. Make sure you choose comfortable T shirts, shoes, shorts and socks before you start the race. It's very important to choose a comfortable pair of shoes because a wrong shoe can lead to an injury.
marathon

A few tips to keep in mind for your first marathon.
Photo Credit: iStock


3. Try and start with a half marathon

It might seem an adventure but it's a strenuous task. Try and complete a half marathon and succeed at it before you head out for a full marathon. More than speed, it's about your consistency. Once you build your stamina and confidence by completing 13.1 miles, the other half won't be all that difficult.
marathon

A few tips to keep in mind for your first marathon.
Photo Credit: iStock


4. Eat healthy, think healthy

Make it a mandatory ritual to eat healthy and nutritious food and bunk the junk. Warming up before and after your run is an important habit you need to get accustomed to. Apart from this, drink lots of water a night before the marathon to keep yourself hydrated and all pumped up for the marathon day.

Buck up for your first marathon!



