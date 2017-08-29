Home » Living Healthy » Tick These Points Off Your List Before You Run Your First Marathon
Tick These Points Off Your List Before You Run Your First Marathon
A marathon can be one of the most thrilling experiences of your life. But, are you ready for it? Read more to find out!
Make sure you dont rush in rage to complete the marathon.
Here are a few things to ponder over before your first marathon?
1. Go slow but steady
Make sure you don't rush in rage to complete the marathon. Its 26.2 miles so it's better to start slow in the first half and then gain momentum. Keep yourself hydrated and make sure you warm up before you start the long race.
2. Make sure you have the right quality shoe
Being your first marathon, always check the gear that you are wearing. Make sure you choose comfortable T shirts, shoes, shorts and socks before you start the race. It's very important to choose a comfortable pair of shoes because a wrong shoe can lead to an injury.
3. Try and start with a half marathon
It might seem an adventure but it's a strenuous task. Try and complete a half marathon and succeed at it before you head out for a full marathon. More than speed, it's about your consistency. Once you build your stamina and confidence by completing 13.1 miles, the other half won't be all that difficult.
4. Eat healthy, think healthy
Make it a mandatory ritual to eat healthy and nutritious food and bunk the junk. Warming up before and after your run is an important habit you need to get accustomed to. Apart from this, drink lots of water a night before the marathon to keep yourself hydrated and all pumped up for the marathon day.
Buck up for your first marathon!
