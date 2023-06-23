Eating Healthy Foods Is Beneficial For You But Are You Eating Them Correctly?
With the right consumption methods, we can maximise the health benefits of the foods we consume.
Eating the whole egg is beneficial unlike what many might think, yolk is also extremely nutritious
It is possible to accidentally eat healthy food in an incorrect manner. While consuming nutritious food is an essential part of our daily dietary intake, how we prepare, cook, and consume the food can significantly impact its nutritional value.
In some instances, individuals may opt for healthy food options, but their meal preparation and consumption methods may significantly reduce their nutritional value. Below are some examples of how we can adversely affect healthy food consumption.
8 Healthy foods that people often eat incorrectly and how to eat them the right way:
1. Avocado
Although known as a superfood, many people only eat the flesh and throw away the seed. However, the seed is packed with antioxidants and fibre and can be grated into a smoothie or added to a salad dressing for an extra boost of nutrition.
2. Eggs
Some people avoid the yolk because they believe it's high in cholesterol. However, the yolk is also where most of the nutrients are, including choline, which is important for brain health. Eating the whole egg is beneficial, so you can sauté it, boil it, or make an omelet.
3. Broccoli
While it's commonly boiled or steamed, this vegetable can easily be eaten raw. In fact, eating it raw provides more nutritional benefits like vitamin C, folate, and sulforaphane, a compound that helps to reduce inflammation and prevent cancer.
4. Beans
These are a great source of protein and fibre, but some people avoid them because they cause gas. Soaking dried beans overnight and rinsing them well before cooking can reduce the amount of oligosaccharides, which are responsible for causing gas.
5. Dark chocolate
It's important to choose chocolate that's at least 70% cacao as it has less sugar and is higher in antioxidants. Also, chocolate should be eaten in moderation because it's still calorie-dense. Try adding chocolate to smoothies or oatmeal for a little indulgence.
6. Nuts
Nuts are a healthy snack, but many people don't realise how calorie-dense they can be. Eating a handful instead of mindlessly snacking on them can help with portion control. Also, choose nuts that are unsalted and raw to avoid added sodium and unhealthy oils.
7. Tomatoes
Cooking tomatoes can increase the amount of lycopene, which is an antioxidant that protects against cancer and cardiovascular disease. Adding cooked tomatoes to soups, sauces, or stews can provide a boost of nutrition.
8. Greek yogurt
Many brands of yogurt contain added sugars, so it's crucial to read labels. Greek yogurt is high in protein and makes for a filling breakfast or snack. Try adding fresh berries, nuts, and a drizzle of honey for a sweet and satisfying treat.
In conclusion, it's essential to note that healthy foods are only healthy if consumed in moderation and correctly. Hence, understanding how to eat healthy foods via the tips mentioned above can be an excellent way of enjoying their benefits fully. While choosing the right foods is essential, how we prepare, cook, and consume them can significantly impact their nutritional value.
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.
