Thyroid Care: Here Are Five Nutritionist Recommended Tips To Strengthen Thyroid Gland
Thyroid gland is responsible for healthy secretion of hormones. Here are five tips to ensure healthy functioning of thyroid gland to manage conditions like hypothyroidism and hyperthyroidism effectively.
A healthy diet and lifestyle can help manage hypothyroidism and hyperthyroidism effectively
HIGHLIGHTS
- Thyroid gland can be strengthened with a healthy lifestyle
- Thyroid disorders can lead unintentional changes in weight
- Consuming a protein rich diet can help ensure healthy thyroid function
Thyroid gland is responsible for secretion of hormones. Thyroid hormones are responsible multiple essential functions of the human body. Two major thyroid related disorders are hypothyroidism and hyperthyroidism. These can lead to change in weight, hair fall, poor metabolism and several other health issues. You might be surprised to know that simple modifications in diet and lifestyle can help you ensure healthy functioning of the thyroid gland. As a part of her Instagram series 'QuickFivewithMG' nutritionist Munmun Ganeriwal shares five tips to strengthen the thyroid gland for those with hyperthyroidism or hypothyroidism. These will also help in maintaining a healthy weight to counter one of the major side effects of thyroid which is unhealthy weight.
Tips to ensure healthy thyroid function
1. Ganeriwal recommends avoiding packed foods and refined forms of products. Ditch those packets which are marked with the healthy tag like diet bhel, multigrain biscuit and others. They are loaded with sodium, salts and preservatives which affect the balance of sodium in the body and affect thyroid function.
2. Eat whole grains like jowar, bajra, nachni and rice in different forms. These are rich in fibre, carbs and iodine. Adequate iodine consumption ensures synthesis of thyroid hormones.
3. Vitamin D deficiency is associated with thyroid gland malfunction. Vitamin D is a fat-soluble vitamin. Sunlight is the best sources of vitamin D. Some of the food sources of vitamin D are fatty fishes, egg yolks, red meat and others.
4. Protein is also essential for a healthy weight as well as thyroid function. "Since, iodine combines with tyrosine (protein) in the body to make thyroid hormones, adequate protein in the diet is crucial to optimise metabolism of the body. Make friends with milk, curd, cheese, nuts, eggs, meat, fish, dal, legumes and eat them with your whole grains and essential fats," Ganeriwal writes in her post.
5. Exercise is the basic step to ensure a healthy mind and body. Ganeriwal mentions that both hyperthyroidism and hypothyroidism are associated with reduced BMD (bone mineral density) leading to increased fracture risk, osteoporosis and joint pain. Consistent strength training will help increase BMD and strengthen the musculoskeletal system. Non-weight bearing cardio exercises (like swimming, cycling) will help burn fat without over stressing the joints. Yoga is also a healthy practice that can ensure the healthy functioning of thyroid gland.
(Munmun Ganeriwal is a Nutritionist, Fitness Expert, Yoga Teacher and Founder at Yuktahaar)
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.
