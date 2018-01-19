This Tea Has Properties To Cure Many Diseases
This tea is a caffeine free alternative of black tea and green tea!
Till date, you must have heart about the benefits of chamomile tea, lemongrass tea and other different types of tea. But did you ever hear about the benefits of thyme tea? The ingredient which has been used for flavorful cooking for thousands of year is blessed with a plethora of health benefits and the best way to reap those benefits is by drinking it in the form of tea. Thyme tea is rich in antioxidants and is a caffeine-free alternative of black tea and green tea.
For preparation, you just need to steep a few springs of thyme in two cups of water for 15 minutes. Strain it and enjoy the flavorful tea of health benefits.
Now that it has been stated so many times that thyme tea has a number of benefits to offer, let's cut to the chase and see what thyme tea can do.
1. Healing respiratory illness
If you are dealing with common cold and flu, remedy it with a warm soothing cup of thyme tea with a spoonful of honey. It also helps in clearing your throat, congested pathways and ridding it of mucus. You can also try gargling with some cooled thyme tea to sooth an inflamed throat.
2. Digestive disorders
Be it a simple stomachache or an irritable bowel syndrome condition, you can cure them all with a cup of thyme tea. It works by relieving stomach muscles and intestinal spasms and curing cramps. For people who have a weak stomach, a cup of thyme tea blended with ginger can help in restoring appetite. And it doesn't end here, thyme tea can also clear your digestive tract of parasites and worms and treat diarrhea.
3. Hormone balancing for women
For women who deal with painful cramps and PMS, thyme tea can work well. This helps in relieving menstrual cramps and improving blood flow to the uterus. You can also try taking a thyme bath to clear all sorts of vaginal yeast infections and harmful agents present in your reproductive organs.
4. Heart and brain protection
Omega 3 fatty acids in thyme tea can promote better heart and brain health. It helps in lowering bad cholesterol levels and sending important nutrients to the brain. Antioxidants in thyme tea can prevent the growth of tumors.
5. Regulating blood pressure
Drinking thyme tea, in a 2013 study, was stated effective in lowering blood pressure. However, thyme tea alone does not work wonders in controlling blood pressure. It needs to be combined with dietary alterations like eating more fruits and vegetables and cutting down on processed food consumption.
