This Is Why Unhygienic Foods Are Bad For Your Health
Unhygienic food can cause a wide range of health problems, from minor digestive issues to severe infections and long-term diseases.
This Is Why Unhygienic Foods Are Bad For Your Health
Unhygienic food consumption poses a serious health risk, leading to food-borne illnesses, infections, and long-term health complications. Contaminated food can contain harmful bacteria, viruses, parasites, and toxic chemicals that cause severe digestive disorders, food poisoning, and, in extreme cases, life-threatening conditions. According to the World Health Organisation (WHO), around 600 million people worldwide suffer from food-borne illnesses every year, with 420,000 deaths recorded annually. In India, cases of food poisoning and gastrointestinal infections are frequently reported due to unsafe street food and poor sanitation practices. Similarly, in Western countries like the U.S., outbreaks of E. coli and Salmonella are commonly linked to unhygienic food handling.
Potential health risks of unhygienic food
Unhygienic food can cause a wide range of health problems, from minor digestive issues to severe infections and long-term diseases. The Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) states that contaminated food is responsible for over 48 million cases of food-borne illnesses in the U.S. each year. Here are some of the major health risks of unhygienic food.
1. Food poisoning
Caused by bacteria like Salmonella, E. coli, and Listeria. It's symptoms include nausea, vomiting, diarrhoea, and abdominal cramps
2. Gastrointestinal infections
Can be caused by contaminated water, raw meat, or spoiled dairy. This leads to severe diarrhoea, dehydration, and stomach inflammation
3. Hepatitis A and other viral infections
Caused by consuming contaminated water or undercooked seafood. This results in liver inflammation, jaundice, fever, and fatigue
4. Parasitic infections
Linked to raw or improperly cooked meat, fish, or vegetables.
Causes symptoms like weight loss, malnutrition, and digestive issues
5. Chemical poisoning
Toxins from pesticides, preservatives, and food additives in unsafe food. It can lead to liver damage, neurological disorders, and weakened immunity
Sources of unhygienic food in India and globally
Unhygienic food is often found in street food markets, unregulated food processing units, and poorly maintained restaurants. The Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) has frequently warned about food contamination due to improper hygiene practices.
1. Street food stalls
Vendors often reuse oil, use contaminated water, and operate in unsanitary conditions. Common unsafe foods include pani puri, samosas, and chaat.
2. Local dairy products
Unpasteurised milk and homemade cheese can harbour harmful bacteria like Brucella and Listeria.
3. Meat and seafood markets
Poor storage and lack of refrigeration lead to bacterial growth in raw meats and fish.
4. Fast food chains
Studies have found that cross-contamination in fast-food restaurants can lead to E. coli outbreaks.
5. Packaged salads and pre-cut fruits
Can contain Listeria and Salmonella, leading to food recalls and illnesses.
6. Unhygienic food processing units
Factories with poor sanitation have been linked to mass contamination of dairy, poultry, and processed meats.
Consuming unhygienic food is a serious health hazard that can lead to severe infections, chronic diseases, and even fatalities. Health organisations like WHO, CDC, and FSSAI emphasise the importance of food safety and proper hygiene to prevent food-borne illnesses. To protect yourself, always opt for fresh, well-cooked meals, ensure proper handwashing, and avoid street food or poorly stored packaged food. Making hygienic food choices is crucial for long-term well-being and disease prevention.
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.
DoctorNDTV is the one stop site for all your health needs providing the most credible health information, health news and tips with expert advice on healthy living, diet plans, informative videos etc. You can get the most relevant and accurate info you need about health problems like diabetes, cancer, pregnancy, HIV and AIDS, weight loss and many other lifestyle diseases. We have a panel of over 350 experts who help us develop content by giving their valuable inputs and bringing to us the latest in the world of healthcare.