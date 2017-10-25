This Is How You Can Get Rid Of Your Double Chin!
Double chin is also known as submental fat. It is a condition that occurs when a layer of fat gets collected below the chin. Here's how you can get rid of it!.
Double chin is often associated with weight gain but genetics and loose skin are also responsible for it
If you have a double chin then you should do a few exercises like:
1. Straight jaw jut
You should tilt your head back and look upwards. Now push the lower jaw forward to feel a stretch under your chin. Hold your jaw jut and count 10. Now relax and return head to normal position.
2. Ball exercise
Put a ball (approximately 9 to 10 inch) under your chin. Now press your chin downwards against the ball. Do it for 25 times on a regular basis.
3. Pucker up
Tilt your head back and look upwards. Pucker or crease your lips like you are kissing. Do it to stretch your area beneath the chin. Do it for some time, stop puckering and get back to your normal position.
4. Tongue stretch
Look straight and stick your tongue out much as you can. Now lift up your tongue towards your nose. Stay at this position for 10 seconds and get back to normal.
5. Neck stretch
Tilt up your head to look at the ceiling. Now press your tongue against your mouth's roof. Stay at this position for 5 to 10 seconds and get back to normal.
6. Bottom jaw jut
Tilt up your head to look at the ceiling. Now turn your head towards right and slide your bottom jaw forwards. Stay at this position for 5 to 10 seconds. After this, repeat this exercise with head towards left.
These exercises can help you reducing down the double chin. If you are not comfortable in practising any of the above exercise then avoid doing it. Speak to your doctor and understand which exercise is most suitable.