This Is How You Can Get Rid Of Your Double Chin!

This Is How You Can Get Rid Of Your Double Chin!

Double chin is also known as submental fat. It is a condition that occurs when a layer of fat gets collected below the chin. Here's how you can get rid of it!.
  By: DoctorNDTV | Updated: Oct 25, 2017 09:02 IST
This Is How You Can Get Rid Of Your Double Chin!

Double chin is often associated with weight gain but genetics and loose skin are also responsible for it

Double chin is also known as submental fat. It is a condition that occurs when a layer of fat gets collected below the chin. No one likes those tiny bulges under the chin. This feature aims to throw light on how you can reduce your double chin. Double chin is often associated with weight gain but genetics and loose skin are also responsible for this. This article aims to help you strengthen and tone your skin and muscles.

If you have a double chin then you should do a few exercises like:
 

1. Straight jaw jut

You should tilt your head back and look upwards. Now push the lower jaw forward to feel a stretch under your chin. Hold your jaw jut and count 10. Now relax and return head to normal position.

 

2. Ball exercise

Put a ball (approximately 9 to 10 inch) under your chin. Now press your chin downwards against the ball. Do it for 25 times on a regular basis.

 

3. Pucker up

Tilt your head back and look upwards. Pucker or crease your lips like you are kissing. Do it to stretch your area beneath the chin. Do it for some time, stop puckering and get back to your normal position.

 

4. Tongue stretch

Look straight and stick your tongue out much as you can. Now lift up your tongue towards your nose. Stay at this position for 10 seconds and get back to normal.

 

5. Neck stretch

Tilt up your head to look at the ceiling. Now press your tongue against your mouth's roof. Stay at this position for 5 to 10 seconds and get back to normal.
 

6. Bottom jaw jut

Tilt up your head to look at the ceiling. Now turn your head towards right and slide your bottom jaw forwards. Stay at this position for 5 to 10 seconds. After this, repeat this exercise with head towards left.

double chin exercise

Double chin is often associated with weight gain but genetics and loose skin are also responsible for it
Photo Credit: iStock

These exercises can help you reducing down the double chin. If you are not comfortable in practising any of the above exercise then avoid doing it. Speak to your doctor and understand which exercise is most suitable.

