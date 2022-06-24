This “Golden Milk” Can Be A Great Addition To A PCOS Diet
This anti-inflammatory drink is made using spices such as ginger and black peppercorns.
This turmeric coconut milk infused with ginger and black pepper is very beneficial for women with PCOS
Polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS) is a hormonal disorder that can affect women during their child-bearing years. It alters a woman's hormone levels. PCOS causes women to produce more male hormones than they should. This hormonal imbalance causes them to miss menstrual periods, making it difficult for them to conceive. Hair growth on the face and body, as well as baldness, are all symptoms of PCOS. It can also lead to long-term health issues such as diabetes and heart disease. PCOS treatment usually begins with a change in lifestyles, such as weight loss, nutrition, and exercise. There are certain home remedies too.
An Instagram post on the page ‘Nutrition by Lovneet' lists one such home remedy. The caption reads, “One of the best ways to help manage PCOS symptoms is to take a look at your diet and see what changes you can make. Golden milk is an excellent remedy and a great addition to the diet for people with PCOS. With extra spices such as ginger and black peppercorns added in, it's a real anti-inflammatory booster.”
Here are the ingredients required to make the PCOS healer drink:
Coconut milk – 1 cup
Raw turmeric – 1 inch
Ginger – 1 inch
Whole black pepper – 3-4
How to make the PCOS healer drink?
1) Heat milk over medium heat and add the mentioned ingredients one by one including raw turmeric, ginger, and whole black pepper. Bring it to a boil.
2) Strain through a fine-mesh sieve into a mug and enjoy.
Health benefits of the drink:
1) PCOS healer drink helps in lowering and eliminating inflammation in the body.
2) This drink is also beneficial for your skin. It helps in improving the texture of your skin.
3) It will help you manage symptoms like irregular periods, painful cramps and nausea caused due to hormonal issues in women.
Watch the recipe video here:
When it comes to PCOS, diet changes can be used to treat the condition. If you want to include PCOS superfoods in your diet, the Instagram account 'Nutrition by Lovneet' includes a list of superfoods that can help control symptoms. Coriander seeds, spearmint tea, flax seeds, wheatgrass powder, mulethi (licorice) ashwagandha, and cinnamon are among the ingredients on the list.
Doctors generally recommend lifestyle changes as the first treatment for PCOS, and they often work. Weight loss can help with the symptoms and increase a woman's chances of conceiving. If lifestyle changes don't work, medications can be an alternative. However, before taking any drug, please consult your doctor.
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.
