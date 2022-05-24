Things You Shouldn't Mix With Your Medication
Medication consumed orally interacts with other foods you eat when they enter the body. Here are the things you should avoid while on medication.
Drinking alcohol while on medication can have severe adverse affects on the body
When we consume medication orally, it is exposed directly to other foods and drinks we may have consumed. When these medications are mixed with these foods, the elements in both may cause the medication's effect to nullify. In fact, these foods might react negatively to the medication causing adverse effects on the body. Here are some things to avoid while you are on medication.
Things you should not consume while you are on certain medications:
Alcohol
It is no surprise that consumption of alcohol can hinder your medication's effects. In fact, consuming alcohol with medication might even worsen your health. Alcohol causes deterioration of the liver over time. In addition to this, the medications we consume may also affect the liver if consumed for long periods. Consuming alcohol and medication together over a period can cause irreversible damage to the liver and might cause other liver-related disorders.
Cigarettes
Smoking causes irreversible damage to the lungs and other parts of the body. Smoking may even make you prone to catching and developing diseases as it compromises your immunity system's abilities. Furthermore, smoking might hinder the absorption, distribution, and effects of the medication you are consuming. In fact, in the case of frequent smokers, the doctor might prescribe a higher dosage of medication in order to ensure they work on the body.
Dairy Products
Dairy products such as milk, yogurt, aged cheese, etc. might affect the effectiveness of certain antibiotics. As you are maybe aware, most dairy products are high in probiotics. As much as these probiotics are good for our overall health, they might clash with the functions of antibiotics. Dairy products might reduce the absorption of antibiotics, hence nullifying their consumption.
Potassium-rich foods
Although bananas and potassium-rich foods are very nutrias and helpful for the body, they might clash with some of your medications. These foods may be only avoided with certain medications. Medication consumed to lower blood pressure, such as lisinopril, or captopril, may help the body retain more potassium than it requires. Excess of anything in the body is harmful, excess potassium might cause problems in the heart's rhythm or/and blood flow. Some of the other potassium-rich foods you must avoid are potatoes, mushrooms, sweet, potatoes, etc.
Cruciferous Vegetables
Cruciferous vegetables or also identified as green leafy vegetables might obstruct the absorption and effectiveness of certain medications. Cruciferous vegetables such as kale, broccoli, etc. are a great source of vitamin K. Although vitamin K is crucial for the body. High consumption of vitamin K can hinder the effects of medicines such as warfarin. Warfarin is often consumed to lower the risks of bleeding, blood clots, or other blood-related disorders. Consumption of vitamin K can increase your chances of contracting these disorders.
In conclusion, avoiding unhealthy substances can help you extract all the benefits of your medication. Furthermore, it's important to keep a close eye on what you are eating and how it may react to your medication. The best way to navigate foods to eat and avoid while on a medication is to talk to the doctor prescribing you the medication. Asking necessary diet-related questions upon speaking to the doctor can help avoid any complications in the future.
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.
