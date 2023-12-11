These Immunity-Boosting Ayurvedic Drinks Will Make Sure You Stay Fit This Winter
Below we share a list of Ayurvedic drinks you can add to your winter diet for better immunity.
Although this is the time of year for warm blankets and warming coffee mugs, winter also brings with it unpleasant episodes of sneezing and coughing. Everyone who has had the flu or the cold knows how much of a toll they can take on our bodies, even though they may appear trivial.
Although it is impossible to completely avoid being exposed to germs, using some Ayurvedic herbs and mixtures can help boost immunity naturally during the winter. In this article, we share a list of Ayurvedic drinks you can add to your winter diet for better immunity.
8 Ayurvedic drinks to help boost your immunity this winter:
1. Lemon and pepper tea
Black pepper is a classic Ayurvedic treatment for sore throats and coughs. Typically, ground pepper is used to make this tea, and you can add flavourings to suit your tastes. We recommend adding additional lemon for a zestier, deeper flavour and to benefit from vitamin C, which can strengthen your immunity.
2. Giloy juice
An Ayurvedic plant called giloy, or guduchi, has been used for millennia to boost immunity. Strong antioxidants and anti-inflammatory elements found in it support the body's defence against infections. In the winter, when colds and the flu are more common, giloy is especially helpful.
3. Ashwagandha tea
Being a long-used medicinal herb with many health advantages, ashwagandha is regarded as a miracle worker for your immune system. It not only helps you feel less stressed and anxious, but it also enhances your health.
4. Honey and ginger tea
Honey has numerous antimicrobial and antibacterial qualities that help to relieve sore throat pain and reduce coughing. Ginger has long been associated with health benefits. A soothing drink for a sore throat can be made by soaking a few slices of ginger in hot water with a few drops of honey.
5. Triphala tea
Three fruits are combined to make triphala: Bibhitaki, Haritaki, and Amalaki (Amla). This Ayurvedic mixture is well-known for strengthening the immune system and cleansing the body. Immunity and general health depend on a clean digestive system, which is something that triphala aids with. Triphala can be taken as a powder or as a pill. It can also be steeped in hot water to make a tea.
6. Clove kadha
Clove helps to eliminate phlegm, which makes it very helpful for people with sinus or chest congestion. Cloves promote digestion, metabolism, oral health, and cleanliness in addition to increasing immunity. Antioxidant, antibacterial, antiviral, and antimicrobial qualities abound in it as well. You can add honey, turmeric and ginger to make this kadha.
7. Tulsi chai
Tulsi possesses antiviral, antibacterial, antifungal, and anti-inflammatory qualities. It is also high in zinc and vitamin C. These support the body's ability to remain healthy and infection-free. In addition to promoting dental health, tulsi is proven to benefit individuals with arthritis pain and digestion. It also controls blood sugar levels and respiratory conditions.
8. Cinnamon milk
This spice, sometimes called dallchini, has antioxidants that strengthen immunity and fend off infection. Cinnamon is believed to cut down the risk of chronic diseases, improve foul breath, and increase metabolism and brain function. You can make cinnamon milk by incorporating cinnamon, honey, clove and ginger.
This winter, take charge of your well-being. Take proactive steps and preventive measures to get ready for winter.
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.
