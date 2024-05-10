These Herbs Will Help Manage Your Gut This Summer
In this article, we share a list of herbs you can incorporate into your summer diet for better gut health.
Incorporating these herbs into your diet can help support gut health during the summer
Managing gut health is crucial, especially during the summer when dietary changes and increased outdoor activities can impact digestion. Read on as we share a list of herbs you can incorporate into your summer diet for better gut health.
Herbs that can help support gut health during the summer:
1. Peppermint
Peppermint is known for its soothing properties and can help alleviate digestive discomfort such as bloating and gas. Peppermint contains menthol, which has antispasmodic effects that can relax the muscles of the gastrointestinal tract, easing digestive symptoms. Peppermint can relieve symptoms of irritable bowel syndrome (IBS), promote digestion, and reduce nausea.
2. Ginger
Ginger has long been used to aid digestion and alleviate nausea, making it a valuable herb for gut health. Ginger contains bioactive compounds such as gingerol and shogaol, which have anti-inflammatory and anti-nausea properties. Ginger can stimulate digestion, reduce inflammation in the gut, relieve nausea, and alleviate symptoms of indigestion.
3. Turmeric
Turmeric contains curcumin, a powerful compound with anti-inflammatory and antioxidant properties that can benefit gut health. Curcumin can help reduce inflammation in the gut and support the growth of beneficial gut bacteria. Turmeric can alleviate symptoms of inflammatory bowel diseases (IBD), such as Crohn's disease and ulcerative colitis, improve digestion, and support overall gut health.
4. Fennel
Fennel seeds are commonly used as a digestive aid due to their carminative properties, which can help relieve gas and bloating. Fennel contains compounds such as anethole, which can relax the muscles of the digestive tract and reduce gastrointestinal spasms. Fennel can promote digestion, reduce gas and bloating, soothe stomach cramps, and alleviate symptoms of indigestion.
5. Chamomile
Chamomile is well-known for its calming properties and can help soothe digestive discomfort and promote relaxation. Chamomile contains flavonoids such as apigenin, which have anti-inflammatory and anti-spasmodic effects on the digestive system. Chamomile can reduce inflammation in the gut, relieve symptoms of indigestion, promote relaxation, and support overall digestive health.
6. Lemongrass
Lemongrass is known for its citrusy flavour and digestive benefits, making it a refreshing herb for summer. Lemongrass contains compounds such as citral, which can help relieve digestive discomfort and support healthy digestion. Lemongrass can alleviate symptoms of indigestion, reduce bloating and gas, promote digestion, and support overall gut health.
7. Mint
Mint is commonly used to aid digestion and freshen breath, making it a popular choice for promoting gut health. Mint contains menthol, which can relax the muscles of the digestive tract and ease gastrointestinal discomfort. Mint can alleviate symptoms of indigestion, reduce gas and bloating, promote digestion, and support overall gut health.
8. Coriander
Coriander, also known as cilantro, is a versatile herb with digestive benefits due to its unique flavour profile and bioactive compounds. Coriander contains compounds which have anti-inflammatory and anti-microbial properties that can benefit gut health. Coriander can alleviate symptoms of indigestion, reduce inflammation in the gut, promote digestion, and support overall gut health.
In summary, incorporating these herbs into your diet can help support gut health during the summer months by promoting digestion, reducing inflammation, and alleviating digestive discomfort. Experiment with different herbs and enjoy their flavours and benefits as part of a well-balanced diet.
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.
