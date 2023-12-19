These Foods Could Lower Your Risk Of Cancer & Boost Overall Health
Below we share a list of foods that can lower risk of cancer and how to add them to your diet.
Blueberries are packed with antioxidants and have anti-inflammatory properties
Cancer is a group of diseases characterised by the uncontrolled growth and spread of abnormal cells. When normal cells in the body become cancerous, they divide and form tumours, which can interfere with the normal functioning of organs and tissues.
A balanced diet that includes a variety of fruits, vegetables, whole grains, lean proteins, and healthy fats is generally recommended for overall health and reducing the risk of chronic diseases, including some types of cancer. Read on as we share a list of foods that can lower risk of cancer.
9 Foods that can lower risk of cancer and boost our overall health:
1. Leafy greens
Leafy greens like spinach, kale, and Swiss chard are rich in antioxidants, vitamins, and minerals that help reduce the risk of various types of cancer. They contain compounds that neutralise harmful free radicals and support the immune system. Consume them raw in salads or lightly cooked to retain their nutrients.
2. Berries
Blueberries, strawberries, raspberries, and blackberries are packed with antioxidants and have anti-inflammatory properties. They help protect against cell damage, reduce inflammation, and prevent the growth and spread of cancer cells. Include them in smoothies, yogurt, or eat them as a healthy snack.
3. Tomatoes
Tomatoes are loaded with lycopene, a powerful antioxidant that fights against free radicals and helps reduce the risk of prostate, lung, and stomach cancers. Cooking or processing tomatoes increases the bioavailability of lycopene, so opt for tomato sauce, paste, or cooked preparations.
4. Cruciferous vegetables
Cruciferous vegetables include broccoli, cauliflower, Brussels sprouts, and cabbage. They contain a compound called sulforaphane, which aids in detoxifying the body, fighting cancer cells, and reducing inflammation. Consume them raw or lightly cooked to preserve their nutrients.
5. Green tea
Green tea contains polyphenols, specifically catechins, which have been shown to inhibit the growth of cancer cells and reduce the risk of certain cancers like breast, prostate, and colorectal cancer. Enjoy green tea as a hot or cold beverage to benefit from its cancer-fighting properties.
6. Whole grains
Whole grains, such as brown rice, quinoa, oats, and whole wheat, are rich in fibre, vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants. They help regulate blood sugar levels, promote digestion, and reduce the risk of colorectal and pancreatic cancers. Choose whole grain options over refined grains when consuming bread, pasta, or cereals.
7. Garlic
Garlic contains sulphur compounds that have been linked to reducing the risk of several cancers, including stomach, colorectal, and prostate cancers. These compounds have the ability to slow down or even kill cancer cells. Add fresh or cooked garlic to your dishes for maximum benefit.
8. Turmeric
Turmeric contains curcumin, a compound with potent anti-inflammatory and antioxidant properties. It has shown potential in inhibiting the growth of cancer cells and reducing the risk of breast, colon, and prostate cancers. Use turmeric in curries, smoothies, or as a seasoning.
9. Citrus fruits
Citrus fruits such as oranges, grapefruits, lemons, and limes are high in vitamin C and other antioxidants that prevent the formation of cancer-causing substances, inhibit the growth of cancer cells, and boost the immune system. Eat them whole, drink freshly squeezed juices, or add them to salads.
Consult with a healthcare professional or registered dietitian for personalised dietary recommendations.
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.
