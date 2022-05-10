10 Must-Have Foods To Control Diabetes. Here Is The List
Lovneet regularly shares food tips to remain fit and address health issues through smart food choices.
Are you looking for options to keep your blood sugar levels in check? If yes, then this is your stop. We are here to discuss the various food items that will help you to keep diabetes in check. No, we are the expert here. Nutritionist Lovneet is. In her latest post, she is talking about some food items that people who have diabetes should eat to control their blood sugar levels. “Wondering what foods you can gorge on to keep your diabetes under control,” the nutritionist asks her online family.
Here's what she suggests:
1.Whole grains: Whole grains such as oats, barley, quinoa can help in managing healthy blood sugar readings in people with diabetes.
2. Chia seeds: These seeds are high in fibre, low in digestible carbohydrates. They can help lower blood sugar levels by slowing down the rate at which food moves through your gut and gets absorbed.
3. Fruits: Fruits are great as they carry natural sugar and discourage hunger pangs. A higher intake of fruits like strawberries, grapes and apples significantly reduce the risk of Type 2 diabetes.
4. Vegetables: Vegetables are low in calories and high in fibre, which makes them ideal to control blood sugar. Eat more gourds, eggplant, pumpkin, tomatoes, green beans, carrots, colourful peppers, greens such as spinach, broccoli and cauliflower.
5. Garlic: Garlic helps lower blood sugar, inflammation, LDL cholesterol, and blood pressure in people with diabetes.
6. Coriander seeds: Coriander seeds help regularise glucose level.
7. Paneer ka phool: Lovneet says paneer ke phool ka pani not only controls spiked-up glucose levels but also renal complications associated with it.
8. Buckwheat (Kuttu) tea: The soluble fibre in buckwheat can help in lowering increased blood sugar levels after meals.
9. Bitter gourd petha juice: The strong antioxidants like lycopene with beta carotene help in cutting down the high blood sugar levels
10. Apple cider vinegar: The fermented acetic acid helps improve insulin sensitivity, lower fasting blood sugar levels, and reduce blood sugar response by as much as 20 percent.
Here's the post by the nutritionist:
