These Drinks Will Help Boost Your Cognitive Health
Incorporating these beverages into your diet can help maintain and enhance brain function, contributing to overall mental well-being.
Cognitive health refers to the ability of the brain to function effectively, encompassing processes such as memory, learning, reasoning, problem-solving, and decision-making. It is a critical aspect of overall brain health and impacts daily life, productivity, and well-being. Cognitive health can indeed be improved through diet changes, as certain nutrients and compounds found in foods and drinks can enhance brain function, protect against oxidative stress, and reduce inflammation. Certain beverages can enhance cognitive performance, improve memory, and reduce the risk of neurodegenerative diseases, making them valuable additions to a brain-healthy diet. Read on as we list some drinks that will help boost your cognitive health.
8 Drinks that can help boost cognitive health
1. Green tea
Green tea is renowned for its rich content of antioxidants, particularly catechins like EGCG (epigallocatechin gallate). These compounds help protect brain cells from oxidative stress and reduce the risk of neurodegenerative diseases like Alzheimer's and Parkinson's. The moderate amount of caffeine in green tea also enhances alertness and improves focus without the jittery effects associated with other caffeinated beverages.
2. Coffee
Caffeine blocks certain receptors in the brain, which prevents drowsiness and promotes wakefulness. It also boosts the release of neurotransmitters like dopamine and norepinephrine, enhancing mood, concentration, and overall cognitive performance. Moreover, coffee is rich in antioxidants that protect brain cells from damage and inflammation, potentially lowering the risk of cognitive decline.
3. Turmeric milk
The active ingredient in turmeric, curcumin, has powerful anti-inflammatory and antioxidant properties. Curcumin can cross the blood-brain barrier, reducing inflammation and oxidative stress in the brain. It also promotes the growth of new brain cells and improves synaptic plasticity, which are critical for learning and memory.
4. Beetroot juice
Beetroot juice is high in nitrates, which the body converts into nitric oxide. Nitric oxide helps dilate blood vessels, improving blood flow to the brain. This increased blood flow enhances cognitive function, particularly in areas related to executive function and decision-making.
5. Pomegranate juice
Pomegranate juice is rich in polyphenols, which have potent antioxidant and anti-inflammatory properties. These compounds help protect the brain from oxidative damage and reduce the risk of neurodegenerative diseases. Regular consumption of pomegranate juice has been linked to improved memory and cognitive function, particularly in older adults.
6. Matcha
Matcha is a type of powdered green tea that contains even higher levels of antioxidants and beneficial compounds than regular green tea. The combination of caffeine and L-theanine in matcha provides a calm alertness, improving attention and focus.
7. Kombucha
Kombucha is a fermented tea rich in probiotics, which promote gut health. A healthy gut-brain axis is essential for optimal cognitive function, as the gut microbiome influences the production of neurotransmitters and inflammatory responses. The antioxidants in kombucha also help reduce oxidative stress in the brain, supporting overall cognitive health.
8. Peppermint tea
The active compounds in peppermint, such as menthol, increase blood flow to the brain and stimulate the hippocampus, which is involved in memory formation and retention. Peppermint tea also has calming effects, reducing stress and anxiety that can impair cognitive function.
Each of these drinks offers unique compounds and benefits that support cognitive health through mechanisms such as improved blood flow, reduced inflammation, and protection against oxidative stress.
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.
