Looking For Skin Hydrating Agents? The Answer May Be In These 5 Foods
While we continue to rely on skincare products to keep our skin hydrated, theres no harm in doing it the natural way.
Have you ever considered why hydrating your skin is so important? It's because hydrated skin appears and feels smooth. If you don't hydrate your skin on a regular basis, it will become dry, flaky, and irritated. Inadequate hydration can cause wrinkles and ageing indications to appear sooner than expected. In addition to drinking lots of water, many of us rely on moisturisers and other skincare products to keep our skin hydrated. However, if you want your skin to be nourished, all of this is insufficient. Some foods, though, can help you maintain your skin's health and hydration. A post on skin-hydrating foods was shared on Instagram by the page “Nutrition by Lovneet”.
Here are the five skin hydrating food items you must know about:
1) Cucumber/Zucchini
The summer season is a great way to add cucumber to your diet. You can easily prepare some refreshing salad and enjoy it with your meals. It is believed that a cucumber consists of more than 95 per cent water. Cucumber contains many bioactive compounds, that can help hydrate skin.
2) Watermelon
Watermelon, another fruit usually savoured in the summer season, fulfils your needs for water. It is a fruit high in water content (more than 90 per cent) and carries minerals and phytochemicals such as lycopene, vitamin C, and beta carotene – all of which can benefit your skin in many ways.
3) Pineapple
Pineapple has about 87 per cent water content. This fruit also has bromelain, an enzyme that is known for its anti-swelling and anti-inflammatory properties.
4) Tomato
We all know that vitamin C-rich foods like tomatoes work wonders for the skin. Tomatoes have Lycopene, a carotenoid that helps the skin fight against sun damage and works twice as hard to boost collagen. If you are looking forward to relishing food items that hydrate your skin, do consider tomatoes.
5) Papaya
Papaya also has high water content and a low amount of sodium. It is packed with vitamin A, C, folate, magnesium and potassium. It treats dry and flaky skin, nurtures it and at the same time keeps it hydrated. Your skin would appear bright and beautiful if you eat papaya. It is no less than a boon for your skin that protects it in the right manner.
Next time you are worried about your skin being hydrated, remember these foods and don't forget to include them in your summer diet.
