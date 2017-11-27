There Might Be A Cure For Cancer By 2018: Say Researchers
Scientists are developing an immune therapy based on blood cells from patients who have made "miracle" recoveries from cancer.
This can be a milestone achievement in the world of cancer
HIGHLIGHTS
- British scientists are working on a better treatment for cancer
- It can be cure for cancer, ready to be tested on patients from next year
- The therapy involves the neutrophil cells
At last, there could be a cure for cancer ready by 2018, British scientists have said. They are working on creating an immune therapy based on blood cells of cancer patients who have shown remarkable recoveries for cancer. This can be a milestone achievement that could lead to a potential cure for millions of people suffering from cancer.
Initial results of the tests indicate not just a better treatment for cancer, but also a possible cure that can be ready to be tested on patients from next year onwards, reports express.co.uk.
The therapy involves the neutrophil cells, which are a part of the body's first defence against foreign invaders. Neutrophil defeat cancer cells by either demolishing them with chemicals or antibodies, or indirectly with the help of other immune system cells.
Researchers further pointed out that they have discovered a way to extract cancer-killing immune cells from donor's blood and then multiply them in million.
"We're not talking about simply managing cancer. We're looking at a curative therapy that you would receive once a week over five to six weeks," said Alex Blyth, Chief Executive of LIfT Biosciences - a leading biotech company, that is now preparing for early trials on patients. "Based on our laboratory and mouse model experiments, we would hope to see patients experiencing complete remission. Our ultimate aim is to create the world's first cell bank of immensely powerful cancer killing neutrophils," Blyth said.
Another key advantage of neutrophil treatment is that a donor's cells can be given to anyone without fear of serious rejection, Blyth explained. They live in the body for only five days and disappear before the recipient's immune system has got into gear.
"However, it's too early to say whether this research will be safe or effective in humans as they've only studied it in mice and cells. But we look forward to seeing future results," said Anna Perman of Cancer Research UK, reported express.co.uk. The trial, which is estimated to begin in a year's time, would involve a small number of 20 to 40 patients.