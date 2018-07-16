This Testosterone Treatment Could Bring Hope For Cancer Patients
- Cancer patients often suffer from rapid loss of fat and skeletal muscle
- Loss of skeletal muscle makes cancer patients weak and fatigued
- Treatment of testosterone helps building body mass in cancer patients
"We hoped to demonstrate these patients would go from not feeling well enough to even get out of bed to at least being able to have some basic quality of life that allows them to take care of themselves and receive therapy," said Melinda Sheffield-Moore, Professor at the University of Texas Medical Branch, in the US.
She said previous nutrition-focused treatment failed to combat this severe loss of body mass.
"We already know that testosterone builds skeletal muscle in healthy individuals, so we tried using it in a population at a high risk of muscle loss, so these patients could maintain their strength and performance status to be able to receive standard cancer therapies." Sheffield-Moore said.
For the study, published in the Journal of Cachexia, patients with a type of cancer known as squamous cell carcinoma were treated with standard of care chemotherapy and/or radiation in addition to seven weeks of treatment with either testosterone or placebo.
Those receiving testosterone maintained total body mass and increased lean body mass by 3.2 per cent.
Sustaining body mass is important considering most patients experience a 20 per cent decrease in body mass or more depending upon the type of cancer.
Patients also demonstrated enhanced physical activity.
