Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Gives Update On Music Maestro AR Rahman's Health

On March 16, 2025, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin provided an update on the health of renowned music composer A.R. Rahman, who had been hospitalised in Chennai due to dehydration and neck discomfort following his return from London.

  By: Aayushi Singh Chauhan  Updated: Mar 17, 2025 03:01 IST
2-Min Read
On March 16, 2025, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin provided an update on the health of renowned music composer A.R. Rahman, who had been hospitalised in Chennai due to dehydration and neck discomfort following his return from London. Stalin reassured fans by stating, “I spoke to the doctors attending him and enquired about his health. They said he is doing well and will be returning home soon.” Rahman's son, A.R. Ameen, also addressed concerns, mentioning that his father “felt a bit weak due to dehydration” but is now “doing well.”

Precautions to take during summer travel

Traveling during the summer months requires specific precautions to maintain health and prevent conditions like dehydration. Here are essential measures to consider.



1. Stay hydrated

Drink ample water throughout the day. The Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommends consuming water regularly, even if you do not feel thirsty, to prevent dehydration.



2. Dress appropriately

Wear lightweight, loose-fitting, and light-coloured clothing to help your body stay cool.

3. Limit sun exposure

Avoid direct sunlight during peak hours (10 a.m. to 4 p.m.). If exposure is unavoidable, use broad-spectrum sunscreen with at least SPF 15, as advised by the CDC.

4. Plan activities wisely

Schedule strenuous activities for cooler parts of the day, such as early morning or late evening.

5. Recognise heat-related illnesses

Be aware of symptoms like heavy sweating, weakness, dizziness, nausea, or fainting. The CDC notes that these could indicate heat exhaustion, requiring prompt attention.

6. Use cooling measures

Utilise fans, air conditioning, or take cool showers to lower body temperature.

7. Monitor health conditions

Individuals with chronic illnesses should consult healthcare providers for personalised advice on managing health during summer travel.

A.R. Rahman, an Oscar-winning composer known for his contributions to Indian and international music, experienced health issues due to dehydration and neck discomfort after traveling. Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin shared updates on Rahman's condition, reflecting the music composer's significant cultural impact in the region. As per recent reports, music maestro AR Rahman is recovering well and is expected to return home soon.


Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.

