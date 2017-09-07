ASK OUR EXPERTS

Choose Topic
Using 0 of 1024 Possible characters
Home »  Living Healthy »  Take Note Of These Home Remedies For Tonsils

Take Note Of These Home Remedies For Tonsils

Scratchy throat, running nose, pain while swallowing, chills, fatigue and high fever, tonsils or tonsillitis are very bothering. Use these home remedies for tonsil relief.
  By: DoctorNDTV | Updated: Sep 7, 2017 05:23 IST
3-Min Read
Take Note Of These Home Remedies For Tonsils

Use home remedies for treating tonsils

HIGHLIGHTS

  1. Tonsils is a very contagious condition of the throat
  2. Salt water gargle is highly recommended for treating tonsils
  3. A glass of warm turmeric milk with some black pepper is always a relief
Scratchy throat, running nose, pain while swallowing, chills, fatigue and high fever, tonsils or tonsillitis are very bothering. It is a very contagious condition of the throat and spreads very quickly from one person to the other. Virus of this disease transmits through the air as droplets and spreads at a swift pace from person to person. This makes it very urgent to treat the condition as soon as possible. Yes there are medicines for treating tonsils but these medicines have high alcohol content which makes you sleepy and inefficient. 
 
use home remedies for tonsils

Scratchy throat and running nose in tonsils
Photo Credit: iStock

Home remedies to the rescue! You can always find ingredients in your kitchen for relief from tonsils. Nothing can be better and safer than Ayurveda for treating such ailments. Use these home remedies for tonsil relief:

1.    Salt water
Salt water gargle is highly recommended for treating tonsils. Take lukewarm water and add a teaspoon of salt to it. Mix it well and gargle. Warm water with sooth your throat and salt will help in killing the virus. Salt reduces inflammation and provides quick relief. 

2.    Lemon and honey
The anti-bacterial and anti-inflammatory properties of lemon help in healing the tonsils. Also, vitamin C strengthens immune system. Take a glass of lukewarm water. Add lemon juice (one complete lemon), a pinch of salt and a spoonful of honey. Now drink the solution slowly and repeat the same for a few days. 
 
use home remedies for tonsils

Lemon and honey water for tonsils
Photo Credit: iStock

3.    Cinnamon
One very effective home remedy for tonsils is cinnamon. It restricts the growth of bacteria in the tonsils and reduces swelling, pain and inflammation. Take a glass of lukewarm water and add a teaspoon of cinnamon and two teaspoons of honey. Now sip it slowly and repeat the same for 4 days to see the difference. 
 
use home remedies for tonsils

Drink cinnamon solution for tonsils
Photo Credit: iStock

4.    Milk
A glass of warm turmeric milk with some black pepper is always a relief. Just take a glassful of milk prepared this way before sleeping and you will be able to sleep peacefully and without much discomfort from the tonsil. Also, repeating this for 4 days to get rid of the tonsil completely. 
 
use home remedies for tonsils

Drink turmeric milk before sleeping for relief
Photo Credit: iStock

5.    Mint tea
Mint tea is a great relief for tonsil. You can make it flavourful by adding some honey to it. This combination will prove a helpful remedy in curing tonsil discomfort. 
 
use home remedies for tonsils

Mint tea for tonsils
Photo Credit: iStock

6.    Oregano
The Italian herb can do wonders for tonsils. Add some oregano to a glass of water and let it drown for 15 minutes. Now strain it and drink the oregano tea. Anti-septic properties of this herb will provide relief from tonsils. 
RELATED STORIES

'Tonsillectomy not linked to diabetes risk'

'Tonsillitis has a genetic link'


Trending

................... Advertisement ...................

   

HOME REMEDIES

Use This Magical Leaf For No More Joint Pains And Headaches
Use This Magical Leaf For No More Joint Pains And Headaches

FAQ

Read More »

ASK OUR EXPERTS

Using 0 of 1024 Possible characters
Choose Topic

TRENDING TOPICS

Latest stories

More »

Mums-To-Be, Sleeping On Your Back May Increase Risk Of Stillbirth!

Hospital Charges Rs 18 Lakh For A 15-Day Treatment, Girl Succumbs To Dengue

Irrational Use Of Antibiotics Can Be Hazardous: Expert Advice

These Squirrels Provide Clues For Treating Stroke-Related Brain Damage

This New Protein Can Control The Spread Of Cancer

-------------------------------- Advertisement -----------------------------------