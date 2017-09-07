Home » Living Healthy » Take Note Of These Home Remedies For Tonsils
Scratchy throat, running nose, pain while swallowing, chills, fatigue and high fever, tonsils or tonsillitis are very bothering. Use these home remedies for tonsil relief.
Home remedies to the rescue! You can always find ingredients in your kitchen for relief from tonsils. Nothing can be better and safer than Ayurveda for treating such ailments. Use these home remedies for tonsil relief:
1. Salt water
Salt water gargle is highly recommended for treating tonsils. Take lukewarm water and add a teaspoon of salt to it. Mix it well and gargle. Warm water with sooth your throat and salt will help in killing the virus. Salt reduces inflammation and provides quick relief.
2. Lemon and honey
The anti-bacterial and anti-inflammatory properties of lemon help in healing the tonsils. Also, vitamin C strengthens immune system. Take a glass of lukewarm water. Add lemon juice (one complete lemon), a pinch of salt and a spoonful of honey. Now drink the solution slowly and repeat the same for a few days.
3. Cinnamon
One very effective home remedy for tonsils is cinnamon. It restricts the growth of bacteria in the tonsils and reduces swelling, pain and inflammation. Take a glass of lukewarm water and add a teaspoon of cinnamon and two teaspoons of honey. Now sip it slowly and repeat the same for 4 days to see the difference.
4. Milk
A glass of warm turmeric milk with some black pepper is always a relief. Just take a glassful of milk prepared this way before sleeping and you will be able to sleep peacefully and without much discomfort from the tonsil. Also, repeating this for 4 days to get rid of the tonsil completely.
5. Mint tea
Mint tea is a great relief for tonsil. You can make it flavourful by adding some honey to it. This combination will prove a helpful remedy in curing tonsil discomfort.
6. Oregano
The Italian herb can do wonders for tonsils. Add some oregano to a glass of water and let it drown for 15 minutes. Now strain it and drink the oregano tea. Anti-septic properties of this herb will provide relief from tonsils.
