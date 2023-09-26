Nutritionist Rujuta Diwekar Lists Down Simple Remedies To Alleviate Acidity
Rujuta Diwekar recommends eating overnight-soaked black raisins first thing in the morning to reduce acidity.
Surplus acid production in the stomach can even lead to heartburn and acid reflux
Acidity is a common issue, causing discomfort and a burning sensation in the chest and throat due to excessive stomach acid production. Factors like spicy or fatty foods, overeating, stress or certain medical conditions contribute to its occurrence. The surplus acid can even lead to heartburn and acid reflux. For those who often struggle with acidity, nutritionist Rujuta Diwekar suggests three food items to address the issue. In an Instagram reel, she emphasizes the importance of regular meals, discouraging long gaps between them. Diwekar suggests eating on time, paying attention to hunger and satiety cues, and respecting your body's signals – a simple yet effective approach to managing acidity.
Here are three food items recommended by Rujuta Diwekar to alleviate acidity:
1. Overnight soaked black raisins: Rujuta Diwekar recommends including soaked raisins in your morning ritual. After an overnight soak, start your day by consuming these rehydrated raisins after sipping on the infused water. This straightforward remedy can work wonders in soothing acidity troubles and enhancing your digestive wellness.
2. Dahi Poha: Consider dahi poha as your ideal mid-meal option, perfect for munching between 11 AM and 4-6 PM. Prepare it by taking a small portion of poha, placing it in a strainer, and allowing water to flow through. Ensure that the poha becomes soft and tender. Let the soaked poha rest in the strainer for a while. Next, combine it with yoghurt, a pinch of rock salt, and crushed green chilli. Stir this mixture thoroughly and relish the delightful flavours of dahi poha for a fulfilling and healthy midday snack.
3. Gulkand water: Gulkand, a traditional preparation made by blending sun-roasted rose petals with sugar, has been cherished for generations. To create gulkand water, simply take a spoonful of gulkand and dissolve it in a glass of water, ensuring thorough mixing. This refreshing concoction can be enjoyed at any time throughout the day. If acidity disrupts your sleep, consider having this soothing gulkand water after dinner. Moreover, it's a fantastic choice to beat the scorching heat. You can even use water from an earthen pot and mix it with gulkand for added refreshment.
In the caption of the reel, Rujuta Diwekar mentions that these three remedies are effective for easing bloating, PMS, and heat exhaustion as well.
Take a look at Rujuta Diwekar's video below:
Follow these simple solutions and get rid of acidity without any medications.
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.
DoctorNDTV is the one stop site for all your health needs providing the most credible health information, health news and tips with expert advice on healthy living, diet plans, informative videos etc. You can get the most relevant and accurate info you need about health problems like diabetes, cancer, pregnancy, HIV and AIDS, weight loss and many other lifestyle diseases. We have a panel of over 350 experts who help us develop content by giving their valuable inputs and bringing to us the latest in the world of healthcare.