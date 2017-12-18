We Will All Quit Alcohol And Smoking Within A Generation
Professor David Nutt has said that as a race, we could switch to synthetic alcohol within a generation.
Western societies will drink only occasionally: Professor David Nutt
Are you fond of whiskey, vodka, beer, rum or any other kind of alcohol? If yes, then you better stop. In what can be termed as a surprising revelation, scientists have claimed that we will quit drinking alcohol in a generation. Professor David Nutt has said that as a race, we could switch to synthetic alcohol within a generation. Former government drug adviser of the Imperial College London, Professor Nutt said that man-made liquor will have the same effect on humans as regular alcohol, but it will only be lesser harmful for the body.
Professor Nutt is also of the belief that cigarettes and tobacco will be replaced by e-cigarettes. He says that western societies will drink alcohol only occasionally. The preferred drink will be alcoynth, a synthetic alternative to alcohol. He believes that in a decade from now, even cigarettes and tobacco will disappear and people will switch to e-cigarettes.
According to reports, alcosynth will have pleasurable side-effects, without the damage that alcohol does to the body. However, this revelation can be seen with pure scepticism. Professor Nutt's venture Alcarelle, is bidding an investment worth $12 million, in order to introduce low calorie alcohol (which will be free of hangover) to markets in Britain, the USA, the European Union and Canada.
In the meantime, here are a few other reasons why you must say 'no' to alcohol:
1) Alcohol can cause behavioural changes.
2) It can cause inflammatory damages to the body.
3) Regular consumption of alcohol can lead to physical and emotional dependency on it.
4) Alcohol affects your digestive system by causing damage to tissues in digestive tract and damaging intestines.
5) Alcohol can have impact on your heart and lungs.
6) Excessive alcohol consumption can lead to erectile dysfunction and affect your sexual life and reproductive health.
7) Alcohol weakens our bones and natural immune system.
