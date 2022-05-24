Summer Causing Migraines? Here's How To Avoid & Treat Heat Migraines
Migraines can be painful and irritating. The hot summer weather is one of the most common migraine triggers. Here is how you can avoid and treat them.
Drinking ample water in summer can help you avoid heat migraines
Migraines refer to recurring headaches that cause severe discomfort and a pulsing sensation in the head, often on only one side of the head. Migraines might cause other symptoms such as nausea and vomiting in case of severe migraines.
One of the most common causes of migraine is the weather. Summer in particular can cause severe migraines that may even be prolonged, lasting for hours and even days. However, there are a few ways in which you can reduce your chances of triggering migraines caused in summers and how to treat them.
How to avoid migraines triggered by summer?
Stay hydrated
One of the main reasons behind summer migraines is the lack of water in the body. Dehydration or less water in the body can result in migraines, and feeling dizzy and lethargic. Drinking enough water throughout the day can help you avoid migraines year-round. An average human is expected to drink 2.7 to 3.7y litres of water daily. This need can also be fulfilled by consuming detox water and water-rich fruits and vegetables.
Always carry sunglasses
Another common cause of migraines in summer is the bright and loud sunlight. Direct eye contact under the summer sun can place pressure on your eyesight. This may further cause headaches and other migraine symptoms. Make sure you carry a pair of sunglasses and/or umbrellas when going outdoors during the day.
Avoid the sun
Although avoiding the sun at all times is impossible, reducing your contact with the direct sun may be effective in reducing summer migraines. The heat from the sun along with the pressure it may cause on your eyes can cause severe migraines. These migraines might further cause lethargy, dizziness, nausea, and even vomiting. Carrying an umbrella or traveling in covered vehicles may be helpful in avoiding direct contact with the sun.
Eat right
What we eat might hydrate and even dehydrate our bodies. Eating a well-balanced diet is essential in providing our bodies with enough hydration and nutrients to deal with migraines. Eating unhealthy foods such as junk foods and highly processed foods might also dehydrate the body. Adding more magnesium to your diet can also help reduce the chances of triggering summer migraines.
Avoid caffeinated drinks
Caffeinated drinks such as coffee and tea can be the culprits behind your summer migraines. Caffeine tends to dry up the water content in the body, hence making us dehydrated quicker. This along with the hot weather and sun can all significantly reduce the water levels in your body. In fact, drinking caffeinated drinks multiple times a day might even affect the hydration you may be providing yourself by drinking water.
How to treat migraines?
Keeping in mind the points discussed above, you can not only avoid but also treat migraines. Migraines can be treated and their severity can be reduced by drinking ample water and following a healthy balanced diet. In addition to this, exercising may also be helpful in treating migraines caused by other triggers such as stress, etc. Keeping away from the direct sun is another great way to reduce your chances of triggering migraines.
In conclusion, the best way to avoid migraines altogether is to stay hydrated and follow a proper routine. Eating well and staying away from extreme heat can help curb migraines this summer.
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.
