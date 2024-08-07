Suffering From Calcium Deficit While Living Abroad? Nutritionist Offers Solution
There are indeed certain perks that come with living abroad. You get unrestricted freedom to do what you want, explore newer places, make friends, and see career progress. However, sometimes while having fun and navigating through your professional and personal commitments on foreign soil, your diet takes a backseat. The problem gets serious when your body is not getting sufficient nutrients and minerals. For those dealing with calcium deficiency while staying abroad, clinical nutritionist Palak Nagpal has a wonderful solution for you. In a detailed Instagram video, she demonstrated the process of preparing a quick and easy recipe for calcium-rich ragi laddos. The nutritionist claims that this recipe is your lifesaver. Let's see how the snack is made:
Ingredients
- To make ragi laddoos all you need is:
- 1 cup of ragi flour
- 1/4 cup of almonds
- 1/4 cup of cashews or walnuts
- 1-2 tablespoons of ghee
- 3-4 tablespoons of jaggery powder
- 1/4 cup of water
How to prepare
- First, you need to lightly roast the ragi flour in a pan until it emanates an aromatic flavour. After that remove the pan from the heat and let it cool.
- Take a separate pan, lather it with ghee, and roast the almonds, cashews, or walnuts in it until they turn golden. Let them cool, then blend into a fine powder. Next, you have to mix the nut powder with the roasted ragi flour.
- Jaggery soup preparation comes in the following step. For this, you need to combine the jaggery powder with 1/4 cup of water in a pan and cook until the powder-water blend thickens into a syrup.
- Next, you need to pour the jaggery syrup into the ragi and nut mixture. Mix the ingredients thoroughly until it forms a dough. If you find that the mix turns a little dry, do not hesitate to add some water or more jaggery syrup.
- Now, unleash your culinary creativity and make round ball-like shapes and your nutritious and delicious ragi laddoos are ready.
Benefits
- Palak Nagpal adds that these ragi laddoos are gluten-free, packed with amino acids, and contain more calcium and potassium than other millets.
- It keeps you fuller for longer, curbs those hunger pangs, plus is an excellent iron source for boosting hemoglobin.
To conclude, Palak Nagpal says that next time you are in a rush, grab two of these and a glass of your favourite milk and your breakfast is sorted. They are also perfect for kids. “Tell them it is a chocolate bomb and I promise they will ask for another one,” adds the nutritionist.
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.
