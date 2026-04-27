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Struggling With Constant Bloating? Doctor Reveals 7 Possible Causes

Gastroenterologist Saurabh Sethi sheds light on the hidden triggers behind this common yet often misunderstood problem.
  By: DoctorNDTV    Written By:  NDTV Health Desk   Edited By:  NDTV Health Desk Updated: Apr 27, 2026 08:20 IST
4-Min Read
Struggling With Constant Bloating? Doctor Reveals 7 Possible Causes

HIGHLIGHTS

  1. Carbonated drinks introduce gas causing stomach bloating and discomfort
  2. Helicobacter pylori infection inflames the stomach lining causing excess gas
  3. Bloating often misdiagnosed as anxiety instead of physiological conditions

Bloating is something most people experience from time to time. It becomes particularly frustrating when it lingers and refuses to go away. Bloating is usually linked to digestive issues like gas buildup, constipation or food sensitivities, but it can also be influenced by a range of other factors. 

Gastroenterologist Saurabh Sethi breaks down seven possible reasons why your bloating just won't go away. The doctor sheds light on the hidden triggers behind this common yet often misunderstood problem. In the post shared on Instagram, he writes, "Most doctors won't tell you this about bloating. I've evaluated 25,000+ patients - here's what I actually see in clinic." 



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A post shared by Saurabh Sethi MD MPH | Gastroenterologist (@doctor.sethi)

Reasons Why Your Stomach Feels Bloated

1. Carbonated drinks

These drinks cause stomach bloating by introducing carbon dioxide gas directly into the digestive tract. When you drink fizzy beverages like soda, beer, or sparkling water, the trapped gas expands in the stomach and intestines. This results in a tight and uncomfortable feeling, often leading to burping or flatulence.

2. Helicobacter pylori infection

The condition causes bloating by infecting the stomach lining and causing chronic inflammation and ulcers. This damage causes excessive gas, abdominal pain and frequent burping

3. Mislabelled as anxiety

Stomach bloating is a very common physical symptom that is frequently mislabelled as just anxiety or stress. While anxiety can cause digestive issues, chronic bloating often stems from underlying physiological conditions, food sensitivities or hormonal changes that your body is going through.

4. Lactose intolerance

Lactose intolerance causes the small intestine to produce insufficient lactase enzymes, leaving lactose undigested to ferment in the large intestine. This fermentation produces excess hydrogen, methane, and carbon dioxide gas. Your gut wall stretches and you feel significant discomfort.

5. Fructan intolerance

It is commonly mistaken for gluten sensitivity or IBS. Fructans are chains of fructose molecules found in many common plants that the human body cannot break down, leading to fermentation and gas in the large intestine.

6. Celiac disease

Consuming gluten, such as wheat, barley or rye triggers an autoimmune reaction in your body that damages the small intestine's lining. This damage prevents proper nutrient absorption, causes inflammation, slows digestion and leads to excess gas production as food ferments in the intestines. A strict gluten-free diet is the primary treatment.

7. Hypothyroidism

Slows down metabolism and gastrointestinal motility which results in constipation, gas buildup and Small Intestinal Bacterial Overgrowth (SIBO). A sluggish digestive system allows food to linger and ferment, which causes uncomfortable abdominal swelling in your stomach.

The persistent bloating is your body's way of signalling an underlying issue. Identifying the root cause is essential for lasting relief rather than relying on quick fixes.


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