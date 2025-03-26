Stay Cool This Summer With Gond Katira; Here's How You Can Add It To Your Diet
Tragacanth gum, also known as gond katira, is a natural gum obtained from the sap of various species of the Astragalus plant.
As the summer season is almost here, it is time to load your diet with foods that can keep you hydrated and cool down your body inside out. Gond katira is one such ingredient that you cannot afford to miss this summer.
Gond katira, also known as tragacanth gum, is a natural resin that can offer several impressive health benefits. Let's first focus on the health benefits of this amazing content.
Health benefits of gond katira
- Cooling effect
- Improves digestion
- Keeps you hydrated
- Weight management
- Anti-inflammatory effect
How to add gond katira to your diet
To use gond katira, soak a tablespoon of gond katira crystals in about 300ml of water overnight or for at least 4 hours. It will swell up into a white jelly-like substance.
It is commonly added to summer drinks and sherbats.
To prepare the ultimate colling drink this summer follow these steps:
Take one tablespoon of soaked gond katira, one tablespoon of overnight soaked basil seeds and some gulkand. Add water and mix them well. You can add lemon and a sweetener to enhance the taste.
You can also simply add some gond katira to your nimbu pani and enjoy.
Gond katira can be incorporated into smoothies, drinks or desserts. Are you ready to beat the heat?
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.
