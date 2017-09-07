Sound Sleep Is The Way To Go! Tips To Keep In Mind
Given that humans spend one-third of their time on this planet sleeping, it is simply one of the most important activities that we perform on a daily basis. Don't miss these tips for a sound sleep.
Sound sleep is the way to go!
HIGHLIGHTS
- An average human spends a third part of his life sleeping
- Lack of sleep may cause constipation, depression, and digestive issues
- Both the quality as well as the quantum of sleep matter
Given that humans spend one-third of their time on this planet sleeping, it is simply one of the most important activities that we perform on a daily basis. A good night’s sleep rejuvenates and refreshes your mind as well as your body, and gives the much needed break you completely deserve after yet another tiring and hectic day at work. It is an established fact that sleep deprivation can cause sluggishness, stress, depression and make you unproductive, which are the things you totally do not want to see happening to you. Doctors generally recommend that one should get 8 to 9 hours of sound sleep each night to stay healthy and fit. Good sleeping habits keep you away from many a diseases as such diabetes, heart-disorders, digestion problems, stress, depression, and the list goes on.
It is also very important to maintain a balance between both the quantum as well as the quality of your night-time sleep.
Here are Eight Health Tips for getting a Sound Sleep at Night.
1) Consistency is the Key
It is instrumental to maintain the same bed time and the same wake up time every single day. This helps regulate your body clock, and gets you rid of irregular sleeping patterns, which is a big reason for a good number of unwanted health problems.
2) Before you Sleep, Relax
The time before you fall asleep, avoid activities that could induce stress, anxiety, excitement.
Do not indulge in intensive physical activity right before going to bed.
Rather, perform relaxing activities as such reading a book, meditating, listening to calming music etc.
3) Get enough Sleep
Some people say that it’s just the quality of your sleep that matters, and not the quantum. Well, let’s not be too philosophical. Practically speaking, the no. of hours you devote to sleeping is exactly just as important as the quality of your sleep. And, although it depends from person to person, doctors and sleep experts recommend a total of 8 to 9 hours of sleep for each night.
4) Regular Exercise
Apart from keeping you in shape, exercise exhausts you physically. This helps you go to bed easily, and helps you get more as well as sound sleep.
5) Set the Right Environment for Sleeping
As you go to bed at night, switch to dim lights, get rid of unwanted sounds and noise, keep distractions away, and most significantly switch your phone off.
All this helps provide you undisturbed, quality sleep.
6) Use Comfortable Mattress and Pillows
Gift yourself a good-quality mattress and comfortable pillows on your next birthday. NO, do it today.
7) Avoid Stimulants
Say good bye to stimulants as such caffeine, tobacco, and alcohol, or at-least cut down on their consumption, as these could significantly disturb your sleeping patterns.
8) Eat Right Before Sleep
Forget those heavyweight dinners. You need to be eating light and healthy before you put those sheets on you, so that the food can get digested, and your body is in relax mode, thus giving you a quality sleep.