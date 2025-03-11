Signs You Might Have Parasitic Worms & What To Do
Parasitic worm infections are treatable, but early detection and proper medical treatment are essential to prevent complications. Here we share signs you have parasitic worms and what you can do to overcome them.
Parasitic worms, also known as helminths, are organisms that live inside the human body and feed off nutrients, often causing health problems. Common types include roundworms, tapeworms, hookworms, and pinworms. These worms typically enter the body through contaminated food, water, soil, or insect bites. While some infections may show no symptoms, others can cause digestive issues, fatigue, skin problems, and nutrient deficiencies. Keep reading as we share signs you have parasitic worms and what you can do to overcome them.
Signs
- Digestive Issues such as persistent diarrhoea, constipation, bloating, and abdominal pain can indicate a parasitic infection.
- Parasitic worms consume nutrients from the host, leading to sudden weight loss despite normal or increased appetite.
- Nutrient deficiencies caused by worms can result in low energy levels and chronic tiredness.
- Pinworms, in particular, cause intense anal itching, often worsening at night.
- Worm infections can cause nausea, leading to poor appetite and digestive discomfort.
- Some parasites cause allergic reactions, leading to rashes, hives, or itching.
- Hookworms and tapeworms steal essential nutrients, leading to anaemia and vitamin deficiencies.
- In some cases, adult worms or larvae may be seen in stool or near the anus.
- Some believe that parasites can trigger stress responses, causing teeth grinding in children and adults.
- Worms disrupt gut bacteria balance, leading to excessive gas and bloating.
What to do if you have parasitic worms
- Consult a doctor immediately if you suspect a worm infection. Medications effectively kill parasites, but the type of medication depends on the worm species. Always complete the full treatment to ensure all parasites are eliminated.
- Wash your hands thoroughly with soap after using the toilet, before eating, and after handling pets. This helps prevent reinfection, as some worms lay eggs near the anus, leading to easy spread through scratching.
- Wash bed linens, clothes, towels, and undergarments in hot water frequently to remove any eggs that may have been shed. Regularly disinfect bathroom surfaces and vacuum carpets to prevent reinfestation.
- Certain parasites, like tapeworms, are transmitted through raw or poorly cooked meat and seafood. Always cook meat to a safe temperature and avoid consuming sushi or undercooked meat from unreliable sources.
- Parasitic infections can cause dehydration due to diarrhoea and vomiting. Drink plenty of clean, filtered water to flush out toxins and support your body's recovery.
- Certain foods have natural anti-parasitic properties. Garlic, pumpkin seeds, papaya seeds, coconut, and turmeric can help kill parasites and improve gut health. Eating these regularly can support the removal of worms.
- Parasites disturb the balance of gut bacteria, leading to digestive problems. Consuming probiotic-rich foods like yogurt, kefir, and fermented vegetables helps restore healthy gut flora and strengthen immunity.
- Worms thrive on sugar and processed carbohydrates, which feed their growth. Reducing sugar intake and eating whole, nutrient-dense foods can help starve parasites and speed up recovery.
- If you've had a parasitic infection, follow up with your doctor to confirm that the worms are fully eliminated. Regular stool tests can help detect reinfection, especially if symptoms persist or return.
- Parasitic worm infections are treatable, but early detection and proper medical treatment are essential to prevent complications. Following strict hygiene, maintaining a healthy diet, and taking anti-parasitic measures can help eliminate worms and prevent future infections.
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.
